The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 09, 2017 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

Business, Economy

Hope passage of GST laws in second leg of Budget session: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 9, 2017, 11:03 am IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2017, 11:02 am IST

GST Council has already given nod to key legislatons, IGST, CGST and SGST at its last meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of start of second part of Budget session of Parliament said his government was hopeful that all supporting laws of GST will be passed by Parliament in second leg of Budget session.

The second part of Budget session is starting today that expects to pass among other laws a Finance Bill to pave way for clearance of funds for government spendings.

Modi said his government expected healthy discussions to focus on issues affecting the poor, according to ET Now.

The GST Council at its last meeting has already approved model GST laws; Central GST, Integrated GST and State GST. Earlier, it also gave its nod to a Compensation (to states) legislation that sets parameters for sharing of revenue between the Centre and the States.

First part of Budget session that started on January 30 and ended on February 9 saw passage of Union Budget 2017 first time in India's Parliamentary history on February 1.

Besides, Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act 2017 that provides for a fine of Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000 for possession of 'illegal' tenders was also cleared during the Budget session of Parliament.

Tags: budget session, parliament, narendra modi, gst bills
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Picture: Salman Khan takes his brand new bicycle for a ride in Panvel

2

Next iPhones could shut down thousands of companies

3

Ancient stardust sheds light on the first stars

4

Viral ad for Swachh Bharat shatters gender stereotypes

5

BCCI stands by Virat Kohli in wake of DRS controversy

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artist Gaku carves designs out of food with precision and detail through 16th century Japanese art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist makes food look better with his intricate designs

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham