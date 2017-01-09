Direct tax collection up over 12 per cent in April-Dec: Jaitley

Finance Minister says for most of the states VAT collections have also increased for period under review.

Mumbai: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday briefed the media on total direct and indirect collections in country.

He said that through April-December period, direct tax collection was up over 12 per cent and indirect tax collection was up 25 per cent.

"Service tax up 23.9 per cent year-over-year basis," Jaitley said.

Total collections form central excise increased 31.6 per cent in December 2016 as compared to December 2015.The customs on the contrary declined at 6.3 per cent in the same period, he said.