Friday, Nov 08, 2019 | Last Update : 02:39 PM IST

Business, Economy

India’s inflation probably breached RBI target last month: report

REUTERS
Published : Nov 8, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2019, 11:00 am IST

Vegetable prices, particularly that of onions and tomatoes, will contribute significantly to the rise in inflation.

Inflation probably exceeded the RBI medium-term target of 4 per cent in October for the first time in 15 months.
 Inflation probably exceeded the RBI medium-term target of 4 per cent in October for the first time in 15 months.

Bengaluru: Indian retail inflation probably exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) medium-term target of 4 per cent in October for the first time in 15 months, mainly because of rising vegetable prices, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Prices of most vegetables climbed during the month as monsoon downpours delayed harvests and disrupted supplies. That was despite a government ban on onion exports, a key component in the Indian diet.

Overall food prices - the biggest chunk of the consumer price basket - also rose in October.

The November 4-7 Reuters poll of 39 economists forecast annual consumer price inflation rose to 4.25 per cent in October, its highest since June 2018 and above 3.99 per cent in September.

Nearly 85 per cent of respondents forecast retail inflation, due on November 12, to breach the RBI’s medium-term target.

“Vegetable prices, particularly that of onions and tomatoes, will contribute significantly to the rise in inflation,” said Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang, a retail brokerage.

“We expect the RBI to maintain its easing bias on the back of sluggish growth and weak core inflation pressures despite rising headline inflation led by food prices.”

The RBI has cut its key interest rate by a cumulative 135 basis points this year to 5.15 per cent. The central bank is expected to cut the repo rate in December for the sixth meeting in a row, according to a separate Reuters poll. That view primarily stems from a slowing economy.

Despite easy monetary and fiscal policy, recent business surveys indicate the economy, which slowed to a six-year low of 5 per cent growth during the second quarter, is still struggling and is not expected to recover anytime soon.

If those forecasts are realised, it will be the first time since October 2016 the RBI has cut rates even though inflation is above the central bank’s medium-term target.

“I think their (RBI) objective now and their policy equation is focused on reviving growth, and they have been very forthcoming in communicating that,” said Sakshi Gupta, senior India economist at HDFC Bank.

“So, I think they still have space to cut rates further right now - given whatever the dynamics of inflation are.”

The wholesale price index probably remained flat last month, the lowest in nearly three and a half years. The WPI was the preferred gauge for the RBI before the consumer price index was introduced on early 2012.

Tags: inflation, rbi, retail inflation, wpi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

India’s auto sector has gone into a tailspin this year as tight liquidity at shadow banks, high taxes and a weak rural economy have sapped consumers’ buying power.

Suzuki rethinks promise of India's auto market, and it is not alone

Fund managers attributed growth in the asset base to higher retail participation and robust inflows in equity schemes and liquid funds.

Mutual fund AUM rises 7.4 per cent to Rs 26.33 lakh crore in October

The discussion also revolved around the trends and issues affecting the sector, and how to lay a roadmap for tackling future challenges that will come with the ever evolving dynamics.

IMGC organises second edition of India Mortgage Leadership Conclave

ePaisa is empowering more retailers and kirana stores across the country to accept digital payments and further contributing their business growth.

ePaisa introduces QR code feature for instant cashless payments

MOST POPULAR

1

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

2

Happy meal: 5-year-old calls police helpline to place a McDonalds order

3

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

4

Apple suffers unexpected shock defeat to Android

5

This smartwatch may never ever need charging

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham