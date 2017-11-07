Jaitley presents his take on note ban with 'A Year After Demonetisation'

The Finance Minister said that demonetisation has created a 'cleaner, transparent and honest financial system'.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took to social media to mark the one-year anniversary of demonetisation with his note 'A year After Demonetisation'. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Come November 8, it will be a year since the Narendra Modi-led government scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, in a bid to flush out black money, weed out fake currency and curb terror-financing.

Alot has been said on this from then on - critics have hit out at the government, supporters have hailed the move, some have claimed digitisation has flourished and data has shown most of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes have come back to the central bank.

A day ahead of the anniversary of demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took to social media to present his report card of the move. Read the full text here: