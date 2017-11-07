The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:05 PM IST

Business, Economy

Jaitley presents his take on note ban with 'A Year After Demonetisation'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 7, 2017, 1:44 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2017, 1:48 pm IST

The Finance Minister said that demonetisation has created a 'cleaner, transparent and honest financial system'.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took to social media to mark the one-year anniversary of demonetisation with his note 'A year After Demonetisation'. (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took to social media to mark the one-year anniversary of demonetisation with his note 'A year After Demonetisation'. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Come November 8, it will be a year since the Narendra Modi-led government scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, in a bid to flush out black money, weed out fake currency and curb terror-financing.

Alot has been said on this from then on - critics have hit out at the government, supporters have hailed the move, some have claimed digitisation has flourished and data has shown most of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes have come back to the central bank.

A day ahead of the anniversary of demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took to social media to present his report card of the move. Read the full text here:

Tags: finance minister arun jaitley, demonetisation, anti-black money day
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Meryl Streep clarifies comments about Dustin Hoffman groping her in resurfaced interview

2

Art can scare away ghosts of depression, shows study

3

Nutella secretly changes recipe, fans are not happy

4

Russian hacking story takes new turn: Trump was hacked 2 yrs before presidency

5

15-yr old girl, other high school kids among Japan’s 'serial killer' victims

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham