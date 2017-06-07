The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:07 PM IST

Business, Economy

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 7, 2017, 2:52 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2017, 3:05 pm IST

Consequently, reverse repo rate remains at 6.0 per cent, MSF rate and bank rate at 6.50 per cent.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI).
 RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (Photo: PTI).

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday kept benchmark lending rate, repo rate, unchanged at six and a half years low of 6.25 per cent. With this the reverse repo rate remains at 6 per cent.

"The decision of the MPC is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary policy," RBI said in a press statement. The central bank has fixed a 4 per cent consumer price index or CPI inflation target within a band of +/-2 per cent.

This was yet another policy rate determined by Monetary Policy Committee that was formed to evaluate key lending rates. The MPC has six members -- governor Urjit Patel, two deputy governors and three government representatives.

The RBI while calculating the repo ate at 6.25 per cent cited latest data released by Central Statistics Office on India's national income. It also referred to the fourth quarter GDP growth that came at 6.1 per cent.

"The growth of real gross value added (GVA) for 2016-17 has been
pegged at 6.6 per cent, 0.1 percentage point lower than the second advance estimates released in February 2017," RBI said.

Underlying the revision is a downward adjustment in services sector growth in
Q4 for the constituents of construction, financial and professional services, and real estate, RBI added.

A poll conducted by news agency Reuters showed 56 of 60 analysts expected the RBI will go for a status quo in monetary policy meet today. This is fourth meeting in a row that has not touched repo rate. Analysts had also predicted that the central bank would not change reverse repo rate that was at 6.00 per cent.

Tags: rbi, repo rate, benchmark lending rate, urjit patel, inflation, rate cut, iip, gdp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Oldest man-man metal object: 3000-yr-old mask found from South America

2

Video: Man slides through largest obstacle course in China

3

Samsung unveils its updated J-series lineup for 2017

4

CFDA Awards: Priyanka Chopra ups her fashion game as she hobnobs with celebs

5

Corey Anderson, Adam Milne scalp 3 each as New Zealand restrict England to 310

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham