Will take steps if there is liquidity shortage: RBI Governor

Banks have been asked to look at the viability of individual proposals for loan restructuring of MSMEs.

New Delhi: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank will take steps if there is a liquidity shortage in the economy, though currently liquidity needs are largely met.

Das, who met associations of small and medium enterprises in the national capital, will meet non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on Tuesday to get a perspective on liquidity needs, he told reporters here.

Banks, he said, have been asked to look at the viability of individual proposals for loan restructuring of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

"We are constantly monitoring it," he said on the liquidity issue. "We believe liquidity needs are largely met."

RBI, he said, will take steps if there is a liquidity shortage. Infusion of liquidity in the market will be need-based, he said adding RBI will maintain adequate liquidity.

On the meeting with MSMEs, he said banks have been asked to look at the viability of MSMEs before loan restructuring.