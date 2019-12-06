Friday, Dec 06, 2019 | Last Update : 05:02 AM IST

Business, Economy

RBI pegs GDP down to 5 per cent, no rate cut

THE ASIAN AGE. | FALAKNAAZ SYED
Published : Dec 6, 2019, 3:22 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2019, 4:52 am IST

The policy repo rate since February was cut in every policy, cumulatively easing by 1.35 per cent or by 135 basis points to 5.15 per cent.

Shaktikanta Das
 Shaktikanta Das

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday sharply cut the economic growth forecast for FY 2019-20 by a whopping 1.1 per cent, down to five per cent, from the 6.1 per cent projection it had made in its October monetary policy, as it kept lending rates unchanged.

Over the 11 months since February, the RBI has cut its GDP forecast by a whopping 2.4 per cent. In its February policy, the RBI had forecast FY20 GDP at 7.4 per cent, which was revised lower to 7.2 per cent in April. Then in June, the central bank set a seven per cent target for the economy to grow, and then down to  6.9 per cent in August, and 6.1 per cent in the October policy, while slashing the GDP forecast sharply to five per cent in the December policy.

The policy repo rate since February was cut in every policy, cumulatively easing by 1.35 per cent or by 135 basis points to 5.15 per cent. The repo rate is that at which commercial banks borrow from the RBI by selling securities and is currently at a 10-year low.

In its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy, the RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) stumped the market as it unanimously voted to keep rates unchanged while continuing with an accommodative

stance. The decision to hold interest rates was triggered by the recent spike in inflation.

The stock and bond markets were expecting the MPC to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points. The MPC, however, acknowledged there is space for monetary policy action in the future. Economists expect CPI inflation to soften in the next 2-3 months, reopening the space for further monetary easing.

The RBI expects Q2 FY20’s (July-September) real GDP growth of 4.5 per cent to mark the trough, with a gradual pickup to 4.9-5.5 per cent in H2 FY20 (lowered from 6.6-7.2 per cent earlier) and 5.9-6.3 per cent in H1 FY21. On the other hand, the Consumer Price Inflation forecast is raised marginally to 5.1-4.7 per cent for H2FY20 (vs 3.5-3.7 per cent in October) and 3.8-4 per cent for H1 FY21.The near-termpressure could persist from food inflation and the recent telecom tariff hike can pose an upside risk to core inflation. The RBI also flagged the need to wait for the Union Budget to study fiscal risks and its implications for growth. On growth, the RBI seemed to suggest the MPC has done enough for now and the focus should instead be on tackling “impediments” to investment and ensuring greater policy transmission.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said: “There is space further available for monetary policy actions but there is a need to optimise the impact of the interest rate cuts. We should give more time for the banks to pass on the interest rate cuts provided so far. The timing of the next rate cut will also be important.”

“Given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to take a pause at this juncture. Accordingly, the MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged and continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within targets,” Mr Das said.

“The government and the RBI till now were in denial mode calling India the fastest growing economy in the world even as the IMF and global rating agencies cut economic growth projections. The RBI’s sharp cut in growth forecast shows the RBI and the government are now acknowledging that there is a problem that needs to be fixed,” said a senior banker.

“The December MPC decision should be seen as a pause and not the end of the easing cycle,” said Siddhartha Sanyal, chief economist and head of research at Bandhan Bank.

Tags: reserve bank of india, economic growth, shaktikanta das

Latest From Business

The market which had opened in the green on rate cut hopes, tumbled after the monetary policy announcement. (Photo: File)

Nifty needs to sustain above 12000 for further rise

The government hopes that this measure will increase the production of jute goods in India which has been stagnating for the past three years despite all the incentives had supposedly providing the sector.

Soon, govt agencies will procure foodgrains only in jute bags

Insurance regulator’s decision mandating NABH accreditation for Ayush hospitals for getting insurance coverage will exclude more than 95 per cent of the facilities in the country.

NABH rule will deny cover to 95 per cent Ayush hospitals

The yield on the 10-year government bond shot up by 10 basis points (bps).

Banking stocks fall after RBI pause

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

2

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

3

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

4

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

5

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham