RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6 per cent

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the policy repo rate under liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 6.0 per cent.

Consequently, reverse repo rate under the LAF remains at 5.75 per cent and marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.25 per cent.

RBI raises inflation forecast to 4.3-4.7 per cent in the third and fourth quarters of this fiscal. Economic growth forecast has been kept unchanged at 6.7 per cent.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel-headed Monetary Policy Committee started two-day deliberations on Tuesday amid several experts saying that the central bank is unlikely to lower the key interest rate and will stay focused on controlling inflation.