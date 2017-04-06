The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Apr 06, 2017 | Last Update : 03:17 PM IST

Business, Economy

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 6, 2017, 2:43 pm IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2017, 3:01 pm IST

Central bank also projects 7.4 per cent GDP growth for current fiscal, up from 6.7 per cent in 2016-17.

RBI governor Urjit Patel.
 RBI governor Urjit Patel.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday kept benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent. The decision is in line with predictions by most of the economists who expected a status quo from the central bank.

Besides, maintaining status quo in policy rate, the bankers' bank has projected a GDP growth at 7.4 per cent for the current fiscal, up from 6.7 per cent in 2016-17. All six members of MPC voted in favour of the decision of no change in repo rate.

The bank has increased reverse repo rate by 25 bps to 6 per cent. "Reverse repo rate under the LAF is at 6.0 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate are at 6.50 per cent," RBI said.

"The decision of the MPC is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth," RBI said.

This was first bi-monthly policy review meeting of the fiscal year 2017-18 and fourth stance decided by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee. Recently, the central bank inducted Viral Acharya as deputy governor incharge of monetary policy framework.

RBI governor Urjit Patel later in a press statement said that government was considering the proposal to set up an Standing Deposit Facility or SDF which according to Patel "would provide greater flexibility in managing excess liquidity".

Tags: rbi, repo rate, monetary policy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

