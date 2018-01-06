The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:17 AM IST

Business, Economy

GDP growth will fall to four-year low of 6.5 per cent in 2017-18

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Jan 6, 2018, 1:08 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2018, 1:21 am IST

The predominant narrative would be to attribute this slowdown to the adverse impact of demonetisation and implementation of GST.

GDP had grown by 7.1 per cent in 2016-17, 8 per cent in 2015-2016 and 7.5 per cent in 2014-15.
 GDP had grown by 7.1 per cent in 2016-17, 8 per cent in 2015-2016 and 7.5 per cent in 2014-15.

New Delhi: India’s GDP growth is forecast to slow down to a four-year low of 6.5 per cent in 2017-18 as it was hit by demonetisation and the rollout of a chaotic Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was changed repeatedly in the past six months to quell protests by traders and industry.

This is the lowest growth of the Indian economy since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in May 2014, riding high on expectations that he would put India on a high-growth trajectory. The forecast has been released a little over three weeks before finance minister Arun Jaitley presents the last full-fledged Union Budget of this government before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The depressing forecast will  put pressure on the government to announce dramatic measures in the Budget to revive the economy, particularly in the rural sector. In 2017-18, the manufacturing sector is predicted to grow by 4.6 per cent, down from 7.9 per cent in 2016-17, as per the first advance estimates released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday. The agriculture sector, a major source of employment across the country, will grow by 2.1 per cent in the current fiscal, down from 4.9 per cent in 2016-2017. GDP had grown by 7.1 per cent in 2016-17, 8 per cent in 2015-2016 and 7.5 per cent in 2014-15.

GDP had grown by 6 per cent in the first six months of 2017-18. GDP had grown by 6.3 per cent  in the second quarter (July-September period) of 2017-18 (the latest quarter for which real data is available), after falling for the straight last five quarters, which had raised hopes in the government that the slowdown in the economy had bottomed out. “GDP growth of 6.5 per cent for 2017-18 implies growth of 7 per cent for the second half. It confirms a strong turnaround of the economy. The investment growth of almost twice of last year indicates that investment is reviving,” economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said.

The statistics office will release economic growth data for 2017-18’s October-December quarter in February, along with the revised full-year growth estimates.

“The lower GDP growth in FY18 clearly reflects the challenges the Indian economy is facing in terms of maintaining growth momentum. Instead of accelerating from 7.1 per cent, GDP growth is likely to slip. The predominant narrative would be to attribute this slowdown to the adverse impact of demonetisation and implementation of GST. No doubt both these measures have had an adverse impact on GDP growth and were more pronounced in case of the manufacturing sector,” said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings and Research. Mr Sinha said accelerating GDP growth from this level and maintaining it close to 8 per cent will be a tough task even after the economy begins to reap the benefits of GST. “The biggest clog in the wheel is the revival of private corporate investment,” Mr Sinha added.

“Agriculture growth rate slips to 2.1 per cent from 4.5 per cent last year. Farmers hear spin on ‘doubling income’ while the reality is backbreaking and a disaster. Why is MSP, which is their rightful due, not being given?” tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. He alleged farmer suicides in the past three years bears witness to the dismal level the government has pushed them to. “Social harmony and amity are a prerequisite for economic progress too. You can’t polarise a society and spread hate while seeking votes and hope for high economic growth,” Mr Yechury added.

Tags: gdp growth, economy, manufacturing sector, prime minister narendra modi, arun jaitley

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung’s Galaxy X might feature a pressure sensitive display

2

Iceland holds the torch for gender equality, illegalises paying men more

3

Facebook CEO wants to 'fix' Facebook for 2018

4

Now share your Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp

5

‘He never wanted to be US Prez’: New book sheds light on unknown about Trump

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham