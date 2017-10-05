The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 05, 2017 | Last Update : 05:45 PM IST

Business, Economy

Modi-Shah meet in Delhi; BJP Chief skips Janraksha Yatra in Kerala

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 5, 2017, 4:36 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 5:01 pm IST

This meeting comes a day after the Prime Minister flayed critics for attacking the sluggish economic growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with BJP President Amit Shah and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: PTI
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with BJP President Amit Shah and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: A day after his speech about the government’s commitment to revive the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with BJP Chief Amit Shah and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday at the national capital.

The Prime Minister is likely to discuss the state of the economy in the meeting.

This comes a day after Modi flayed critics for attacking the sluggish economic growth and said that under the NDA regime double digit inflation had come down to less than 3 per cent, CAD was brought down to 2.5 per cent, and fiscal deficit was reduced to 3.5 per cent. 

Amit Shah on Thursday cut short his Kerala visit, skipping the BJP march at the home town of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and arrived at New Delhi citing personal reasons.

Shah had launched the high profile  'Janaraksha Yatra' (People's Protection March) 15-day yatra from Payyannur in Kannur on October 3 against the alleged "red and jihadi terrorism" under the CPI(M)-led LDF rule in Kerala.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, amit shah, finance minister arun jaitley
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj to pen autobiography

2

Tomb of 'Santa Claus' discovered by archaeologists in Turkey

3

Hrithik reacts to row with Kangana, this time without a legal notice

4

Modi temple with 100-foot tall statue of PM to be built in Meerut

5

Google up against GoPro, Snap with its new smart camera

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham