The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 05, 2017 | Last Update : 10:12 AM IST

Business, Economy

President Mukherjee clears ordinance on Non-Performing Assets

ANI
Published : May 5, 2017, 10:06 am IST
Updated : May 5, 2017, 10:01 am IST

Ordinance will give greater powers to the Reserve Bank of India to tackle mounting bad loans

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)
 President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday approved the ordinance on Non-Performing Assets (NPA).

The ordinance will give greater powers to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to tackle mounting bad loans, according to an official in the finance ministry aware of the development.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet had approved promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act for resolution of the non-performing asset ( NPA) crisis.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the National Steel Policy- 2017 which targets to achieve 300 Million tonne of steel making capacity by 2030 with an additional investment of ten lakh crore rupees.

Tags: banking regulation act, president mukherjee, non-performing assets, reserve bank of india, bad loans
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Tubelight teaser: A war-torn region finds an innocent messiah in Salman Khan

2

OyeKidhar launches App to live track food, transport

3

India soar to 100th in FIFA rankings, highest in 21 years

4

Google rools out new feature for its Allo messaging app

5

Rajasthan: Teen with cerebral palsy gets enrolled in coaching to fulfil IIT dreams

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham