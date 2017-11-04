The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 04, 2017 | Last Update : 04:47 PM IST

Business, Economy

Modi promises more relief measures for small businesses under GST

PTI
Published : Nov 4, 2017, 4:35 pm IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2017, 4:37 pm IST

The GST Council had announced several measures to ease problems faced by businesses last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised to ease problems faced by small businesses due to GST. (Photo: PIB)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday promised to ease problems faced by small businesses due to GST. (Photo: PIB)

New Delhi: Promising more measures to ease problems faced by small businesses due to GST, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said a committee of state ministers has accepted most of the suggestions made by them and an announcement is likely in the GST Council meet next week.

The GST Council had announced several measures to ease problems faced by businesses last month.

The next meeting of the Council headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state finance ministers is scheduled to meet on November 9 and 10 in Guwahati.

Speaking at an event to mark massive jump by India in World Bank's ease of doing business ranking, Modi said the GST Council had set up panels of state ministers and officials as some of the states had expressed reservation on certain issues.

Modi said a group of state ministers was constituted to look into the issues raised by businesses and small traders, and they have "positively accepted" most of the suggestions.

The recommendations of the panel will be accepted at the next meeting of the GST Council on November 9 and 10 if no state raises objections.

Referring to the the World Bank's ranking, the Prime Minister said the latest report did not take into account implementation of GST.

"As you all know, GST is the biggest tax reform in the Indian economy. And it impacts many aspects of doing business. With GST, we are moving towards a modern tax regime, which is transparent, stable and predictable," he said.

There are many other reforms which have already happened, but need gestation and stabilisation time, before they are taken into account by the World Bank, he said.

"There are a few other reforms where our team and the World Bank team need to find common ground. All this, combined with our conviction to do even better, gives me the confidence that India will occupy a place of pride in the World Bank report next year and in the years thereafter.

Modi said efforts are on to create a NEW INDIA, where opportunities are created and harnessed to the advantage of the needy. 

Tags: goods & services tax, prime minister narendra modi, small businesses
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone back together after rumoured tiff?

2

Asia has expectations from Trump’s five nation trip

3

Tiger walks 700 kilometres to return to city he loves

4

iPhone X receives an overwhelming response in India

5

S Sreesanth's discrimination allegation quashed by BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit chief Neeraj Kumar

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

The parade was the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest masking and costuming festival, themed "Time Travel Unravels," that ended on Sunday, October 29. (Photo: AP)

Fantasy Fest draws thousands to Key West, Florida

More than 700 performers prepared for months for the colorful afternoon procession along more than 4 miles (7 km) of the expansive Paseo de la Reforma. (All photos: AP)

Theme of Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead parade inspired by Bond movie

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham