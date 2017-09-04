The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 04, 2017 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

Business, Economy

Daily revision of petrol prices to continue despite hike in charges

PTI
Published : Sep 4, 2017, 1:31 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2017, 1:31 pm IST

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said daily revision of fuel prices is in the best interest of the consumers.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said the daily revision in petrol and diesel prices will continue.
 Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said the daily revision in petrol and diesel prices will continue.

New Delhi: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said the daily revision in petrol and diesel prices will continue despite petrol price spiking by Rs 6.6 per litre in two months.

Pradhan, who was on Sunday elevated as Cabinet minister and given additional charge of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said the daily revision immediately passes on the benefit of any reduction in international oil prices to consumers and avoids sharp spikes by spreading them in small doses.

He previously was Minister of State (with Independent Charge) for Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. He is now the Cabinet Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

"It is in the interest of consumers. I don't think that there is a need for change in it," he told reporters after taking charge as Minister for Skill Development.

State-owned oil companies in June dumped the 15-year old practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month and instead adopted a dynamic daily price revision to instantly reflect changes in cost. Rates during the first fortnight dropped but have been on the rise since July 3.

While petrol prices have increased by Rs 6.6 to reach Rs 69.66 a litre in Delhi, the highest since August 2014, diesel rates have risen by Rs 4.02 to Rs 57.38.

"Daily revision in prices is good. When we started daily revisions on June 16, rates dropped in the first fortnight. Thereafter it has increased mainly because of rise in global oil prices," he said.

Daily revision, he said, results in any drop in international oil rates being passed on to consumers immediately rather than having to wait for 15 days. In the reverse scenario when international oil rates rise, pump prices are hiked by few paise per day.

"Should prices be hiked by Rs 2.50 or Rs 3 per litre in one go or they should be spaced out in small doses," he asked.

The rate changes are being done on a transparent basis and city-wise prices are available through SMS, he said, adding the daily price change model best reflects the happenings in the market.

Pradhan also said his ministry is seeking approval of the safety organisations for starting home delivery of fuel. "The issue involves safety and we have to first get their approval before a pilot is launched," he said. "We are trying to permission."

The government had between November 2014 and January 2016 raised excise duty on petrol and diesel on nine occasions to take away gains arising from plummeting international oil prices. In all, duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 11.77 per litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre.

The windfall from the excise duty hikes helped the government bridge its budgetary deficit.

Tags: daily revision of fuel prices, petrol price rise, daily change of petrol diesel prices, dharmendra pradhan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Children's books see an increase in sales as e-books cause 'screen fatigue'

2

Your breathing habit maybe why you’re not losing weight

3

Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan show great growth on second day

4

Rare Mein Kampf copy signed by Hitler to fetch $20,000

5

Watch: Captain Kohli ignores former coach Kumble’s name discussing team’s success

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham