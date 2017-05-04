The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 04, 2017 | Last Update : 05:33 PM IST

Business, Economy

How RBI, banks will tackle Rs 6 lakh crore NPAs

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 4, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2017, 4:48 pm IST

Amendments will give RBI powers to directly interven in the issue and instruct banks for speedy redressal.

RBI has limited or no powers when it comes to tackling bad loans.
 RBI has limited or no powers when it comes to tackling bad loans.

Mumbai: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared an Ordinance proposing amendment in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 that empowers the Reserve Bank of India to license banks and work as a banking regulator.

The amendment has been brought into the Act to give RBI more powers to tackle the mammoth Rs 6 lakh crore non-performing assets that the banking sector is presently staring at.

Some other estimates put these bad loans or stressed assets faced mostly by public sector banks at a figure larger than that. The RBI or for that matter various banks have so far failed to tame the bull of stressed assets.

Last time when the Act was amended was in 1965 when the government wanted cooperative banks to be incorporated under its purview and put in place a few more other changes.

The Ordinance which was cleared on Wednesday has already been dispatched to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent, and the government will be able to enforce the changed law once it gets Presidential nod.

So, how do the central bank in tandem with banks would be able to tackle the huge stockpile of over Rs 6 lakh croe worth of bad loans? Here are few points that will explain the redressal of stressed assets.

1) RBI that presently regulates banks (or bank companies) would get more 'direct' powers to deal with bad loans as presently it cannot interfere in the matter in its capacity as a banking regulator.

2) The amendment in Banking Regulation Act will involve change in Section 35 which at present deals with powers of inspection for the RBI, according to a report in Mint. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley withheld details of the changed draft as it was not possible before a final nod from the President.

3) The RBI may appoint an oversight committee that will comprise representatives from the central bank. The committee will also take care of concerns shown by banks over probable probe by vigilance agencies.

4) The Mint report adds that there is a scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets or S4A that provides for setting up of an oversight committee that will have "eminent persons" named by Indian Banking Association in consultation with RBI.

5) Interference of RBI in resolution of vexed issue of bad loans it is likely that would accelerate the redressal process. But at the same time, according to Mint report, its intervention may raise conflict on interest as "regulators are at an arm’s length from the commercial decisions of the entities they regulate".

Tags: banking regulation act, rbi, banks, banking sector, stressed assets, stressed loans, bad loans, npas, amendment, reserve bank, president, modi cabinet, union cabinet, psbs, public sector banks
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan: Teen with cerebral palsy gets enrolled in coaching to fulfil IIT dreams

2

WhatsApp back online after global outage of 'a few hours'’

3

US: Drunken woman chased by cops identifies herself as Hillary Clinton

4

Micromax axes Yu Televentures

5

Is Extended Reality (XR) anything new?

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham