No consensus yet on dual control at GST Council meet

Council to meet on Jan 16 again; Centre reasserts its right to tax all goods and services in country.

Mumbai: The GST Council yet again failed to arrive at an agreement over contentious dual control issue under which both the Centre and the States want a GST levying power.

Under dual control, states want absolute taxing rights over assessees with Rs 1.5 crore or less annual turnover.

On Wednesday, the Centre represented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reasserted its stand of wielding the right to tax goods and services in country.

Another issue of jurisdiction of territorial waters remained unresolved. The government has proposed to exclude jurisdiction of states over territorial waters in its new definition of state under IGST.

The states have opposed the move saying they would lose out on a large amount of revenue yielded out of customs levies.

The states represented by respective finance ministers strongly opposed a dominant Centre under the indirect regime and pushed for cross empowerment, in simple terms devolution of power to tax.

The Council members said there was a need for cross empowerment included in the Integrated GST that deals with inter-state movement of goods and services.

The states that now demand a 70 per cent increase in compensation corpus for them due to demonetisation were hopeful that the indirect taxation regime will most likely be implemented from September 2017.

Earlier, the government granted Rs 55,000 crore annual corpus for states in compensation for loss of revenue if any for a period of five years.