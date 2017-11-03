The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 03, 2017 | Last Update : 01:24 PM IST

Business, Economy

Easier to do business in India than ever before: Modi

PTI
Published : Nov 3, 2017, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2017, 12:32 pm IST

The Prime Minister invited global companies to come and invest in the food process industry in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that it is now easier to do business in India than ever before. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that it is now easier to do business in India than ever before. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that it is now easier to do business in India than ever before after the country leaped 30 places to break into top 100 nations worldwide.

The jump to 100th rank on this year's World Bank Ease of Doing Business index, from last year's 130, is the biggest by any country this year, he said while addressing the World Food India conference here.

India, he said, is one of fastest growing economies in the world and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1 has eliminated multiplicity of taxes.

The Prime Minister invited global companies to come and invest in the food process industry in India, saying it offers immense opportunity. He made a point that more investment is required in contract farming, raw material sourcing and creating agricultural linkages.

There are opportunities in post-harvest management, Modi said, adding that there is immense potential for value addition in areas such as organic food.

He also spoke of the government targeting doubling of farmers' income in five years. India can provide solution and offer win-win partnership combination of traditional Indian food and modern technology, the prime minister stressed. 

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, ease of doing business india, world food event
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Burglar gets stuck in shop's extractor unit, mocked by police and social media

2

Can judge Virat Kohli's Team India only on away victories: Australia legend Adam Gilchrist

3

Hackers hitlist unfolded: Russia sought many targets, Hillary Clinton was one

4

Hawaii man ordered to write 144 compliments for ex-girlfriend

5

Water off a duck's back: Aishwarya to Abhishek after hullabaloo over her weight gain

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham