The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 03, 2017 | Last Update : 05:05 PM IST

Business, Economy

RBI to print new Rs 100 notes to boost lower denomination supply

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 3, 2017, 3:50 pm IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2017, 4:05 pm IST

Central bank already printing new Rs 200 notes as it gears itself up to ensure enough cash in the system.

The Reserve Bank of India, RBI, will print new Rs 100 notes with new designs. (Photo:Representational/File)
 The Reserve Bank of India, RBI, will print new Rs 100 notes with new designs. (Photo:Representational/File)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India, RBI, has given a further push to its plans to ensure enough cash supply in country through the widely promulgated remonetisation drive, a remedial step to make up for inconveniences caused during fifty days' demonetisation campaign. The central bank has revealed it has plans to print new, redesigned Rs 100 notes, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

"The existing Rs 100 currency notes will continue to be in the system and will be withdrawn gradually without any disruption," HT quoted a central bank official as saying. It was also revealed the size and dimensions of the new Rs 100 notes will not be touched which means banks will not require to recalibrate ATMs outside their branches.

Currently, Rs 100 is dispensed through ATMs across the country. Of the four cassettes, or boxes, in an ATM, only one is used for Rs 100 notes, the report further elaborated.

The apex bank has already started printing new Rs 200 notes as part of its larger remonetisation exercise and plans to ensure more number of lower denomination notes in the banking system. It has also started to supply these new Rs 200 notes at its select outlets and identified bank branches.

It is expected the public at large will start getting these new Rs 200 notes a few months' time. Reports had earlier claimed RBI may not supply new Rs 200 notes through ATMs as it does not want to take up the mammoth task of recalibrating over one lakh ATMs across the country.

As per the data provided by the National Payments Corporation of India, NPCI, India has a total of 1,04,500 ATMs. The statistics further reveal 59 per cent or 61,500 ATMs belong to the public sector banks, PSBs, and State Bank of India.

Tags: rbi, rs 100 notes, new rs 100 notes, remonetisation, demonetisation, note ban
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Kerala High Court grants Dileep bail in actress abduction case

2

Hardik Pandya keeps his word to brother Krunal with successful India-Australia ODI series

3

Protein in tears, egg whites may help generate electricity

4

Chess player banned by Iran national team over hijab joins US team

5

Android wear beta launched: What's new

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham