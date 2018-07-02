The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 02, 2018 | Last Update : 06:36 AM IST

Business, Economy

GST collection to touch Rs 13 lakh crore in current fiscal, says Piyush Goyal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 2, 2018, 12:29 am IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2018, 6:32 am IST

Mr Goyal said that historically the three month from April to June are lean periods of tax collection.

Union finance minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: File)
 Union finance minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) stabilising,  Union finance minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that collections from the new indirect tax is expected to exceed Rs 13 lakh crore in FY19 and with increased revenues there will be further scope to rationalise the tax rates.

“I assure you that average monthly GST collection will cross Rs 1.10 lakh crore ... I feel more than Rs 13 lakh crore revenue will come from GST this fiscal,” said Mr Goyal.

The Centre on Sunday celebrated the first anniversary of GST roll out on July 1, 2017,  as “GST Day”.

Mr Goyal said that historically the three month from April to June are lean periods of tax collection. In the earlier indirect tax regime 7.1 per cent of taxes used to get collected in the three months. “So, 94,000 crore collection is music to my ears,” he said.

“The more people get into the honest and transparent system and with the success of e-way bill system, we will be in a better position to rationalise tax slabs. The different rate slabs were kept after considering the social structure of the nation.... Is it proper to tax luxury cars and items of common items used by poor people?” Mr Goyal said.

He said that Dr Ambedkar stitched the nation through the Constitution, Sardar Patel bonded the fragmented nation geographically, now GST has transformed the country into an economic union as ‘One Nation, One Tax, One Market’.

The minister also asked finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia to look into the option of allowing composition scheme dealers to file returns yearly, instead of quarterly at present.

Union minister Arun Jaitley who addressed the gathering through a  video link said that the roll out of GST has not been disruptive in the last one year.

“The smooth manner in which the changeover has taken place is almost unprecedented  anywhere in the world,” he said.

Tags: piyush goyal, goods and services tax (gst)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

2

Shah Rukh Khan thanks 'dearest' wife Gauri for video reflecting 26 years in Bollywood

3

Muslim woman translates Ramayana to Urdu

4

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

5

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham