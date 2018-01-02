The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 02, 2018 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

Business, Economy

December manufacturing PMI sees fastest pace of growth in 5 years

PTI
Published : Jan 2, 2018, 11:25 am IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2018, 11:36 am IST

Retail inflation in November breached the central bank’s medium-term target of 4 per cent.

Goods-producing economy advanced on its recovery path, with operating conditions improving at the strongest pace since December 2012.
 Goods-producing economy advanced on its recovery path, with operating conditions improving at the strongest pace since December 2012.

New Delhi: The Indian manufacturing sector ended the year on a strong note, with operating conditions in December improving at the strongest rate in five years driven by significant increase in new orders, a monthly survey said.

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.7 in December, from 52.6 in November as growth was recorded across all three monitored categories -- consumer, intermediate and investment. This is for the fifth consecutive month that the index has come in above 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"Strong business performance was underpinned by the fastest expansions in output and new orders since December 2012 and October 2016 respectively," said Aashna Dodhia, economist at IHS Markit and author of the report.

The uptrend was driven by stronger market demand from home and international markets, Dodhia added. Accordingly, Indian manufacturers upped their staffing levels at the end of the year.

In fact, job creation accelerated to the strongest since August 2012, the survey said. On the price front, Dodhia said July's Goods and Services Tax (GST) continued to lead to greater raw material costs, with input cost inflation accelerating to the sharpest since April.

Moreover, as consumer spending recuperated, firms were restricted in their ability to pass on higher cost burdens to clients which further placed upward pressure on firms' margins.

"Challenges remain as the economy adjusts to recent shocks, but the overall upturn was robust compared to the trend observed for the survey history," Dodhia said. Meanwhile, the Future Output Index signalled the strongest level of confidence in three months, with more than one-in-five survey participants forecasting higher production.

"This outlook was shared by the manufacturing community as sentiment picked-up to the strongest in three months amid expected improvements in market conditions over the next 12 months," Dodhia said.

Tags: factory output, pmi, economy, rbi, manufacturing sector, retail inflation
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

No more chocolates as cacao plant may soon go extinct

2

Nokia 3310 4G expected to run Android-based YunOS

3

Sugary drinks may result in poorer memory: Studies

4

Prabhas opens up on emotional moment watching debut film with mother, sister

5

Face Unlock for OnePlus 5, Oreo 8.0 for 5T released in Beta

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham