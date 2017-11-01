The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:58 PM IST

Business, Economy

Prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked by Rs 93-94

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 1, 2017, 2:50 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2017, 2:51 pm IST

The government had asked state-run oil companies to increase subsidised LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month.

Prices of subsidised LPG cylinders on Wednesday were hiked by Rs 4.6 per cylinder. (File Photo)
 Prices of subsidised LPG cylinders on Wednesday were hiked by Rs 4.6 per cylinder. (File Photo)

Mumbai: Prices of LPG on Wednesday were hiked by Rs 4.6 per cylinder, effective from the same day.

A subsidised LPG cylinder of 14.2 kilograms will now cost R. 495.69 in Delhi, Rs 498.43 in Kolkata, Rs 498.38 in Mumbai and Rs 483.69 in Chennai, as per data available on according to the Indian Oil website.

Non-subsidised LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms will cost Rs 93-94 more in the metro cities from November 1. Each non-subsidised LPG cylinder will cost Rs 742 in Delhi, Rs 759.5 in Kolkata, Rs 718.5 in Mumbai and Rs 750 in Chennai.

Oil marketing companies in India have been hiking the price of LPG in tune with rising global oil rates.

The government earlier this year had asked state-run oil companies to increase subsidised LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month to put an end to subsidies by March, 2018.  Currently, every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates in a year.

There are as 18.11 crore customers of subsidized LPG in the country.

Tags: lpg, lpg price hike
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Akshay hints at interesting twist in 'Ittefaq' as he urges fans to say 'no spoilers'

2

Secret behind symbol of Deathly Hallows revealed by author

3

National Boxing Championships: Manoj Kumar clinches gold, Shiva Thapa stunned

4

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

5

Bizarre video of women worshipping a dustbin outside Bihar temple goes viral!

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham