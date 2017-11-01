Prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked by Rs 93-94

The government had asked state-run oil companies to increase subsidised LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month.

Prices of subsidised LPG cylinders on Wednesday were hiked by Rs 4.6 per cylinder. (File Photo)

Mumbai: Prices of LPG on Wednesday were hiked by Rs 4.6 per cylinder, effective from the same day.

A subsidised LPG cylinder of 14.2 kilograms will now cost R. 495.69 in Delhi, Rs 498.43 in Kolkata, Rs 498.38 in Mumbai and Rs 483.69 in Chennai, as per data available on according to the Indian Oil website.

Non-subsidised LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms will cost Rs 93-94 more in the metro cities from November 1. Each non-subsidised LPG cylinder will cost Rs 742 in Delhi, Rs 759.5 in Kolkata, Rs 718.5 in Mumbai and Rs 750 in Chennai.

Oil marketing companies in India have been hiking the price of LPG in tune with rising global oil rates.

The government earlier this year had asked state-run oil companies to increase subsidised LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder every month to put an end to subsidies by March, 2018. Currently, every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates in a year.

There are as 18.11 crore customers of subsidized LPG in the country.