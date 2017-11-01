Jaitley claims ease of doing business replaces ease of corruption

As per the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' index, India is one of the 10 improvers worldwide.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the ease of corruption has now been replaced with ease of doing business in India. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday criticised the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government saying that ease of corruption has now been replaced by the ease of doing business.

"The difference between the UPA and NDA - The ease of doing corruption has been replaced by the ease of doing business," said Jaitley on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had said there is no ease of doing business in India, as it has been ruined by the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's decision to roll out the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"They organise big conferences to highlight the success of the GST, but there is lot of anger among the people. There is no ease of doing business in India, GST ruined everything and BJP will get the shock in the upcoming election in Gujarat," the Congress leader had said.

In accordance with the World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business index', India had risen as much as 30 positions to rank 100th amongst 190 countries on Tuesday.

As per the 2018 version of the Ease of Doing Business index issued by the World Bank, India has been amongst the world's top ten improvers worldwide and a leading regional reformer.