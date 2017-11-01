The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 01, 2017 | Last Update : 04:44 PM IST

Business, Economy

Jaitley claims ease of doing business replaces ease of corruption

PTI
Published : Nov 1, 2017, 4:17 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2017, 4:23 pm IST

As per the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' index, India is one of the 10 improvers worldwide.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the ease of corruption has now been replaced with ease of doing business in India. (File Photo)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the ease of corruption has now been replaced with ease of doing business in India. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday criticised the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government saying that ease of corruption has now been replaced by the ease of doing business.

"The difference between the UPA and NDA - The ease of doing corruption has been replaced by the ease of doing business," said Jaitley on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had said there is no ease of doing business in India, as it has been ruined by the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's decision to roll out the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"They organise big conferences to highlight the success of the GST, but there is lot of anger among the people. There is no ease of doing business in India, GST ruined everything and BJP will get the shock in the upcoming election in Gujarat," the Congress leader had said.

In accordance with the World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business index', India had risen as much as 30 positions to rank 100th amongst 190 countries on Tuesday.

As per the 2018 version of the Ease of Doing Business index issued by the World Bank, India has been amongst the world's top ten improvers worldwide and a leading regional reformer.   

Tags: ease of doing business, world bank, arun jaitley
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistani bride kills 17 in botched plot to kill husband

2

Akshay hints at interesting twist in 'Ittefaq' as he urges fans to say 'no spoilers'

3

Secret behind symbol of Deathly Hallows revealed by author

4

National Boxing Championships: Manoj Kumar clinches gold, Shiva Thapa stunned

5

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

The parade was the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest masking and costuming festival, themed "Time Travel Unravels," that ended on Sunday, October 29. (Photo: AP)

Fantasy Fest draws thousands to Key West, Florida

More than 700 performers prepared for months for the colorful afternoon procession along more than 4 miles (7 km) of the expansive Paseo de la Reforma. (All photos: AP)

Theme of Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead parade inspired by Bond movie

Chhath Puja 2017 is an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings. (All photos: PTI, AP)

Chhath Puja 2017: Devotees flock to pay respects to the Sun God

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham