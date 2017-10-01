The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:41 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Finch scored 32 runs before been dismissed by Hardik Pandya . (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 5th ODI: Hardik Pandya strikes, Aaron Finch departs
 
Business, Economy

Centre ready to bear 4 per cent cost of modern bus terminals: Gadkari

PTI
Published : Oct 1, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2017, 10:38 am IST

Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat bus terminals can be replicated in the entire country, the minister said.

The Centre is ready to partially fund modern bus terminals to be set up by states, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo: PTI)
 The Centre is ready to partially fund modern bus terminals to be set up by states, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre is ready to partially fund modern bus terminals to be set up by states, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said amid holistic efforts to further promote public transport.

The development comes as the states' transport ministers visited the central bus depot of Vadodara earlier this month. The bus depot is termed the country's first international standard bus terminal.

"The country can have 2,000 to 2,500 bus ports. States have land and they can build world class bus terminals on PPP (public private partnership) mode. For designing, modelling and supervision etc we have offered them to bear 3.5 per cent of the cost which can be raised by one per cent," Road Transport, Highways, Shipping and Water Resources Minister Gadkari told PTI.

Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat bus terminals can be replicated in the entire country that needs public transport to check spurt in vehicles, the minister said. The response from the states has been positive, he said.

On September 19, the transport ministers were taken on a guided tour of the Vadodara bus terminal and the Vadodara automated driving testing track to help them get a first-hand account of their modern facilities so that they can be replicated in other states.

The ministers were also shown a presentation on London Transport Authority model.

Gadkari said talks are also on with World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) to help India replicate the London Transport Authority Model where all the public transport buses could be replaced by luxury ones and a common man can travel in them by paying about 40 per cent less than the current fare.

Stressing the need to curb the spurt of vehicles on roads, Gadkari said: "We have automobile growth of 22 per cent in the country. If the growth continues like this we will have to create one NH lane every third year for this".

He said for adding one lane of national highway, the country will have to incur a huge Rs 80,000 crore which is not feasible.

The only solution is to promote public transportation and that too on alternative fuel like methanol, ethanol or electricity.

"New technologies should be preferred. Public transportation on electricity is one option. We are brining even good technology for state barriers and toll plazas. Rs 1 lakh crore of the country can be saved if vehicles are not required to stop at toll plazas," he said.

The minister said the government is planning separate policies for transportation in rural, urban and metropolitan cities.

"We are also exploring the possibilities of double decker air conditioned buses between metros and other cities like Delhi to Kanpur and Delhi to Lucknow. This will reduce traffic of cars," he said.

Also if states agree, the Centre can facilitate entire bus fleets on ethanol, bio CNG and other bio fuel besides electricity as at least 1 lakh buses are needed, he said adding "cheap finance will be available to them."

"If states agree, we can be facilitators and supporters. I have told them I do not want to infringe on your rights," the minister said.

Besides, he said a committee is looking into permit issues as there were variations in permit fee in states.

The stress is also on creating about 2,000 driving training centres across the country as India has a shortage of 22 lakh drivers, he said. 

Tags: nitin gadkari, public transport, london transport authority model
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Hugh Hefner's company lives on, though as a shadow of itself

2

Now donate blood to the needy with Facebook

3

India have the potential to win FIFA U-17 World Cup, says coach Luís Norton de Matos

4

Sitar George Harrison used for Beatles hit 'Norwegian Wood' sold for $62,500 in US auction

5

To keep our country clean is our duty: Anushka cleans Mumbai beach as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham