The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 01, 2017 | Last Update : 03:54 PM IST

Business, Economy

Niti Aayog's new VC Rajiv Kumar denies note ban's effect on dipping GDP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 1, 2017, 2:37 pm IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2017, 2:37 pm IST

Rajiv Kumar said that with work in progress, the Q1 GDP data should be seen as 'a mere blip' in the progress.

Rajiv Kumar joined as the new vice-chairman of Niti Aayog on Friday. Photo: Twitter| @NITIAayog
 Rajiv Kumar joined as the new vice-chairman of Niti Aayog on Friday. Photo: Twitter| @NITIAayog

New Delhi: Assuming office on Friday, Niti Aayog’s vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said it was “absolutely” wrong to say that demonetisation was responsible for the slip in GDP in the first quarter of the year.

Kumar, who is a noted economist and holds a DPhil in economics from Oxford replaced Arvind Panagariya who resigned to return to academics.

After the Central Statistical Office released GDP data for the first quarter of the fiscal, experts and critics have been attributing the economic slowdown to Narendra Modi’s shock note ban in 2016. According to a report in The Hindu, Kumar reacted to the criticism by saying: “Old man in a bank queue during demonetisation told me why it made sense. Sometimes before you leap forward, you have to take 2-3 steps back”.

“I am fully confident that the July-September quarter will see 7 per cent to 7.5 per cent growth,” he added. He said that there is so much work in progress that the Q1 slowdown should be seen as “a mere blip before the next quarter”.

Re-iterating the words of Prime Minister Modi, Kumar stressed on the idea of co-operative federalism. “The idea of competitive, co-operative federalism will be realized by NITI by working closely with the States,” he said.

He said that job creation, entrepreneurship, agriculture, health and nutrition are key priorities to make development a ‘mass movement’ in India. “NITI Aayog will generate out of the box, transformational ideas to make India an economically advanced nation. It will create a platform where all stakeholders across sectors can work together towards India's development, he said.

Tags: niti aayog, rajiv kumar, demonetisation, india gdp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Man eats too much at all you can eat buffet, gets thrown out

2

IFA 2017 Day 2: The day of smartphones and smart speakers

3

Why thick waist could lead to cancer

4

Apple sends press invites for launch event, may announce the iPhone 8

5

On Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary, a look back on her last day

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Female models are turned into living canvases at a festival in Seoul celebrating body art. (Photo: AFP)

Artists show off talent at Daegu international body painting festival in Seoul

It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess

A controversial life that ended in a tragedy, Princess Diana's journey in pictures

At the annual

Spain's annual tomato fight festival is utter mayhem

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by the West Indian community. It is the one of the largest street festivals of its kind and in 2006, the UK public voted it onto the list of icons of England (Photo: AP)

Notting Hill celebrates decades old festival of unity

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham