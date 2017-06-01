The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 01, 2017 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

Business, Economy

Arun Jaitley plays down demonetisation growth hit

REUTERS
Published : Jun 1, 2017, 1:29 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2017, 1:32 pm IST

The finance minister said that the annual rate of growth was

Finance minister Arun Jaitley
 Finance minister Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday played down the impact on economic growth of the government's decision last November to scrap most of the cash in circulation, saying the annual rate of growth was "very reasonable".

Jaitley spoke after data on Wednesday showed that India's economy, Asia's third largest, suffered a growth slowdown in the quarter to March, to 6.1 percent, well below the expectations of independent economists.

He focused, however, on the growth figure of 7.1 percent in the 2016/17 fiscal year to March.

"I do believe that in the current global situation, a 7-8 percent growth, which at the moment is the Indian normal, is very reasonable," he told a news conference.

Looking ahead to the planned launch of a new Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1, Jaitley said the government was "in a state of preparedness" for the rollout. He said that the GST would add to the rate of economic growth.

Jaitley also told reporters that resolving the issue of non-performing assets weighing down banks' balance sheets was a work in progress and a major challenge.

Tags: arun jaitley, gst, india gdp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Alleged rift with Kohli to end Kumble’s future as India coach after Champions Trophy?

2

It's unfortunate but Sanghamitra is not on my mind for now: Shruti Haasan

3

4,000-year-old Neolithic earthwork discovered in UK

4

Court stenographer leaves mid-proceeding, says cab waiting outside

5

Massive alligator chilling in backyard pool shocks family

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham