Wednesday, Apr 01, 2020 | Last Update : 03:38 PM IST

Business, Economy

RBI announces more measures to deal with economic fallout of covid19

PTI
Published : Apr 1, 2020, 1:05 pm IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2020, 1:05 pm IST

It also increased ways and means advances limit by 30 per cent from existing limit for all states and union territories

The Reserve Bank of India. (Photo- PTI)
  The Reserve Bank of India. (Photo- PTI)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced more measures, including extension of period for realisation and repatriation of export proceeds, to deal with the economic fallout of Covid-19 pandemic.

It also increased ways and means advances (WMA) limit by 30 per cent from existing limit for all states and union territories.

In a statement, the RBI said presently value of goods or software exports made by the exporters is required to be realised fully and repatriated to the country within a period of 9 months from the date of exports.

"In view of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the time period for realization and repatriation of export proceeds for exports made up to or on July 31, 2020, has been extended to 15 months from the date of export," it said.

Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), economic crisis, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus impact, covid 19, ways and means advances, wma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday, on continuing worries about the economic fallout from the pandemic as reports of coronavirus cases keep surging in various regions. (AP Photo)

Economic fallout from pandemic continues in Asia

Representative Image (PTI)

Sensex plunges over 700 pts; Nifty drops below 8,400

Representative Image (PTI)

RBI likely to cut interest rates by 100 bps in FY21: Fitch Solutions

Representative Image (PTI)

Loan EMI reminders despite RBI moratorium worry borrowers

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham