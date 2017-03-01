The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 01, 2017 | Last Update : 12:13 PM IST

Business, Economy

How govt is trying to tackle $133 billion bad loans

REUTERS
Published : Mar 1, 2017, 11:43 am IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2017, 11:44 am IST

RBI deupty governor moots 'bad bank'-type institutions to deal with $133 bn in stressed assets of banks.

Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya has proposed setting up "bad bank"-type institutions to deal with the $133 billion in stressed assets accumulated by Indian banks after years of reckless lending.

The proposal is similar to one by the government's Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, who has called for a bad bank.

The proposals follow actions already taken by the RBI and government, as India tries to get banks to start lending again, thus reviving clogged private investments.

Below are details about the proposals by Acharya and Subramanian, and a summary of actions taken by the RBI so far.

Viral Acharya's proposal

- Seeks private and state-run "bad banks" to buy and restructure stressed assets.

- Proposals on how to restructure assets would be presented to creditors and defaulters.

- Restructuring proposals could include write-offs and haircuts.

- Government would have the power to force through plans even if creditors, defaulters disagree.

- "Private Asset Management Co" model would be set up for metals, telecom, textiles and construction.

- State-run "National Asset Management Co" (NAMC) would deal with economically unviable long-term assets such as power and infrastructure.

- NAMC would try to revive these projects, including by bringing in private players, or decide on write-offs.

Arvind Subramanian's proposal

- Would set up a bad bank institution called "Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency".

- Would have explicit mandate to maximise recoveries within a defined time period.

- Would purchase specific loans from banks and then restructure them, i.e. by converting debt to equity.

- Would work with the government to raise funds to pay for the purchased loans, including sales of government debt stock.

Existing RBI proposals

- Focusses first on getting banks to recognise true extent of problems under ongoing Asset Quality Review (AQR).

- Seeks to provide flexibility for banks to restructure debt through several initiatives including:

1. Making it easier to sell off stressed assets for banks and financial institutions;

2. Creation of a Joint Lenders Forum (JLF) to ease decision-making by creditors;

3. Implementation of the Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A) to make debt recast easier;

4. Strategic debt restructuring (SDR) to help banks convert part of the defaulted loan into equity;

5. Allowing banks to extend repayments of loans in long-term infrastructure projects to 25 years from 15 years, with ability to refinance every five years under "5/25 scheme".

Tags: rbi, reserve bank, viral acharya, bad loans, stressed assets, arvind subramanian, banks
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Daljit Singh’s job in line after ICC’s ‘poor’ rating for Pune pitch

2

Mahavir Phogat hits back at Javed Akhtar for tweet slamming Sehwag, Yogeshwar

3

Mumbai Univ software prints student name as ‘Patang’ instead of ‘Kite’ on degree certificate

4

Nazi's son returns artworks looted by family in Poland

5

Nokia 3310 to hit shelves in India in June: report

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up five-year-old daughter Lola to represent famous black people in project for Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergartener's commemorates Black History Month with adorable dress-up

The Beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut witnessed a wedding and the photo has now gone viral with photoshop artists working their magic. (Photo: Reddit)

Whale at wedding becomes hilarious internet sensation

Twitter user Leoni tweeted to Mattias about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teens on Twitter fall in love and travel the world

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham