The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 01, 2017 | Last Update : 08:40 PM IST

Business, Economy

Union Budget 2017: Highways allocation hiked to Rs 64,900 crore

PTI
Published : Feb 1, 2017, 7:11 pm IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2017, 7:54 pm IST

Highways sector had a budgetary estimate of Rs 57,976 crore for current fiscal 2016-17.

Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: Terming roads, railways and rivers as the "lifeline of our country", Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today enhanced the allocation for highways sector by 12 per cent to Rs 64,900 crore for 2017-18.

Highways sector, which has been one of the priority areas of the government, had a budgetary estimate of Rs 57,976 crore for this fiscal, which was revised to Rs 52,447 crore.

"In the road sector, I have stepped up the Budget allocation for highways from Rs 57,976 crore in BE (budgetary estimate) 2016-17 to Rs 64,900 crore in 2017-18," Jaitley said while tabling the Budget.

"Railways, roads and rivers are the lifeline of our country," he said. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Budget will give a big boost to infrastructure sector, specially highways.

He said highways sector continues to be a focus area for the government and announcements of multi-modal logistics parks and multi-modal passenger stations will be a game changer.

Presenting the Budget, Jaitley said the total length of roads, including those under PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna), built from 2014-15 till the current year is about 1,40,000 kms, which is significantly higher than previous three years. 

Besides, 2,000 kms of coastal connectivity roads have been identified for construction and development. "This will facilitate better connectivity with ports and remote villages," he said.

The minister said the pace of construction of PMGSY roads has accelerated to reach 133 km roads per day in 2016-17, as against an average of 73 km during the period 2011-2014.

"We have also taken up the task of connecting habitations with more than 100 persons in left wing extremism affected blocks," Jaitley said, adding, "We have committed to complete the current target under PMGSY by 2019."

An allocation of Rs 19,000 crore in 2017-18 has been provided for this scheme. Together with the contribution of states, an amount of Rs 27,000 crore will be spent on PMGSY in 2017-18.

Tags: union budget 2017, roads, highways, budget session, parliament, nhai, arun jaitley

MOST POPULAR

1

Dutch reserve makes 'Tinder for orangutans'

2

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan adorably fixes AbRam's 'broken' thumb

3

'Rent-a-monk' business thrives as Japan loses temple ties

4

Saudi Prince buys seats on passenger jet to transport falcons

5

Indian-origin woman in UK sells home built in 18th century for 2 pounds

more

Editors' Picks

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsman to score 100 international centuries. (Photo: PTI)

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

Food-inspired handbags that will give you hunger pangs

In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Traditional costumes recreate ancient Europe in Spanish carnival

The internet takes yet another dig at Donald Trump when he used his hands in a fashinable way to cap a pen. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald Trump capping the pen makes the Internet go crazy

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Lunar new year celebrated by ethnic Chinese in Kolkata

Madhav Narayan is a month long festival celebrated by the hindu devotees and women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepalese celebrate holy festival of Madhav Narayan

Many countries across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year lighting up the skies and streets in their cities.

Lunar New Year celebrations light up the sky across the world

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham