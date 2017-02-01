The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:21 PM IST

Business, Economy

Fiscal deficit to be contained at 3.2 per cent in FY18: Arun Jaitley

PTI
Published : Feb 1, 2017, 1:59 pm IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2017, 1:59 pm IST

Revenue deficit will be reduced to 2.1 per cent for 2017-18 from 2.3 per cent in the ongoing fiscal.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
  Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Adhering to fiscal consolidation roadmap, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the government will target to bring down the fiscal deficit to 3.2 per cent of the GDP in the fiscal 2017-18.

"...I have pegged the fiscal deficit at 3.2 per cent in 2017-18 and remain committed to achieve 3 per cent in the following year. With this gradual approach, I have ensured adherence to fiscal consolidation without compromising requirements of public expenditure," he said in his Budget speech for 2017-18.

Revenue deficit will be reduced to 2.1 per cent for 2017-18 from 2.3 per cent in the ongoing fiscal, he said. Net market borrowing would be Rs 3.48 lakh crore in 2017-18 from 4.1 per cent in the current fiscal, he said.

FRBM Review Panel headed by former Revenue Secretary N K Singh had recommended debt to GDP ratio of 60 per cent by 2023 and fiscal deficit at 3 per cent for next 3 years.

Tags: budget 2017, fiscal deficit, arun jaitley, gdp, economy

MOST POPULAR

1

Dutch reserve makes 'Tinder for orangutans'

2

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan adorably fixes AbRam's broken thumb

3

'Rent-a-monk' business thrives as Japan loses temple ties

4

Saudi Prince buys seats on passenger jet to transport falcons

5

Indian-origin woman in UK sells home built in 18th century for 2 pounds

more

Editors' Picks

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsman to score 100 international centuries. (Photo: PTI)

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham