Live: Budget 2017: President gives nod, Jaitley presents Budget in Cabinet

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is set to present his fourth Budget amid calls for remedial measures to reverse economic slowdown.

Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley with Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das at North Block in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reached Parliament around 9.45 am to present Union Budget 2017. Expectations are high as economy has witnessed slowdown caused mainly by 'abrupt' demonetisation.

Jaitley is expected to start his Budget speech at 11 am in Parliament. "Watch me live presenting the Union Budget 2017 at 11 am, February 1, 2017," Arun Jaitley said in a tweet.

This Budget breaks its decades old tradition of holding a separate Rail Budget. From this fiscal year onwards, Rail Budget will be part of General Budget.

Finance Minister Jaitley holding a post-Budget question answer session on Twitter is going to be another unique feature of Union Budget 2017. Jaitley on January 31 asked Twitterati to pose questions to him using #MyQuestionToFM hashtag.

Earlier in the day, Jaitley conveyed his condolences on death of E Ahmed, former minister of state for external affairs. "Condolences on the sad demise of Mr. E Ahamed, a veteran parliamentarian & former Union Minister. May the departed soul rest in peace," he said in another tweet.

At around 10.45 am, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan gives her consent to presentation of Union Budget 2017 in Parliament that clears the decks for annual budgetary exercise. Mahajan rejected Opposition's demand to delay Union Budget 2017 as it was a "Constitutional obligation".