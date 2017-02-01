The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:21 PM IST

Business, Economy

Govt to frame new rules on medical devices to draw investments

PTI
Published : Feb 1, 2017, 1:44 pm IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2017, 1:43 pm IST

Currently, 100 per cent FDI is allowed under the automatic route in the medical devices sector.

India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally, with the Indian generics accounting for 20 per cent of global exports in terms of volume. (Representational Image)
 India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally, with the Indian generics accounting for 20 per cent of global exports in terms of volume. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Government today said it will amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules to ensure availability of medicines at reasonable prices and also formulate new norms for the medical devices sector to bring in investments.

"We propose to amend the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules to ensure availability of drugs at reasonable prices to ensure use of generic medicines. "New rules regarding medical devices will be formulated. These rules will be internationally harmonised and attract investments into this sector. This will reduce the cost of such devices," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally, with the Indian generics accounting for 20 per cent of global exports in terms of volume. Medical devices include any instrument, apparatus, appliance, implant, material or other article, whether used alone or in combination, including the software intended by its manufacturer to be used specially for human beings or animals for one or more of the specific purposes. India has achieved an eminent global position in the pharmaceutical sector.

However, the same has not been replicated in the medical devices industry. Currently, 100 per cent FDI is allowed under the automatic route in the medical devices sector to encourage manufacturing of equipment.  

Tags: budget 2017, medical device, investment, arun jaitley

MOST POPULAR

1

Dutch reserve makes 'Tinder for orangutans'

2

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan adorably fixes AbRam's broken thumb

3

'Rent-a-monk' business thrives as Japan loses temple ties

4

Saudi Prince buys seats on passenger jet to transport falcons

5

Indian-origin woman in UK sells home built in 18th century for 2 pounds

more

Editors' Picks

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Sachin Tendulkar is the first and only batsman to score 100 international centuries. (Photo: PTI)

How a waiter helped Sachin Tendulkar improve his bat swing

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

Food-inspired handbags that will give you hunger pangs

In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Traditional costumes recreate ancient Europe in Spanish carnival

The internet takes yet another dig at Donald Trump when he used his hands in a fashinable way to cap a pen. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald Trump capping the pen makes the Internet go crazy

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Lunar new year celebrated by ethnic Chinese in Kolkata

Madhav Narayan is a month long festival celebrated by the hindu devotees and women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepalese celebrate holy festival of Madhav Narayan

Many countries across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year lighting up the skies and streets in their cities.

Lunar New Year celebrations light up the sky across the world

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham