The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 31, 2018 | Last Update : 01:36 PM IST

Business, Companies

Vodafone completes merger with Idea, creates India's largest mobile operator

PTI
Published : Aug 31, 2018, 12:31 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2018, 1:25 pm IST

The board has appointed Balesh Sharma as the CEO, the companies said in a joint statement.

The combination will have all India revenue market share of 32.2 per cent and take the numero uno slot in nine telecom circles.
 The combination will have all India revenue market share of 32.2 per cent and take the numero uno slot in nine telecom circles.

New Delhi: The merger of Idea Cellular and Vodafone India has been completed, creating India's biggest telecom service provider with over 408 million subscribers, the two companies said today.

A new board has been constituted for the merged entity "Vodafone Idea Ltd' with 12 directors (including six independent directors) and Kumar Mangalam Birla as its Chairman.

The board has appointed Balesh Sharma as the CEO, the companies said in a joint statement. The combination will have all India revenue market share of 32.2 per cent and take the numero uno slot in nine telecom circles, it said adding that both Vodafone and Idea brands will continue.

The telecom giant will topple Bharti Airtel from its current pole position, and will have the firepower to take on competition in the Indian telecom market, which has intensified with the aggressive entry of Reliance Jio. It will have a broadband network of 3.4 lakh sites and distribution network with 17 lakh retail outlets.

"The merger is expected to generate Rs 14,000 crore annual synergy, including opex synergies of Rs 8,400 crore, equivalent to a net present value of approximately Rs 70,000 crore," the statement said.

The net debt of the company stood at Rs 1,09,200 crore on June 30, 2018.

"The equity infusion of Rs 6,750 crore at Idea and Rs 8,600 crore at Vodafone, coupled with monetisation of standalone towers of both companies for an enterprise value of Rs 7,850 crore, provides the company a strong cash balance of over Rs 19,300 crore post payout of Rs 3,900 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT)," the statement said.

Moreover, it added, the company has an option to monetise over 11 per cent stake in Indus (the tower company), amounting to a cash consideration of Rs 5,100 crore. The combination will have a wide spectrum portfolio of about 1,850 MHz, over 2 lakh mobile sites and about 2.35 lakh kms of fibre.

This will allow it to offer "superior voice and broadband connectivity across the country, covering 92 per cent of the population and reaching nearly 5,00,000 towns and villages," it said. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Idea Limited said,

"Today, we have created India's leading telecom operator. It is truly a historic moment...As Vodafone Idea, we are partnering in this initiative by building a formidable company of international repute, scale and standards".

Balesh Sharma, CEO of the new entity said, "We are committed to offer both our retail and enterprise customers an excellent experience while fulfilling their evolving digital and connectivity needs via new products, services and solutions".

A regulatory filing by Idea said it will be renamed as Vodafone Idea Ltd, following the completion of all formalities and approvals. Post merger, the paid-up equity share capital of Idea Cellular stands increased to Rs 8,735.13 crore.

Himanshu Kapania has stepped down from the position of Managing Director of Idea Cellular with effect from August 31, 2018, but shall serve as non-executive director of the new company.

Shares of Idea Cellular were trading 1.10 per cent higher at Rs 50.40 apiece on BSE.

Tags: vodafone, idea, merger, dot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

2

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

3

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

4

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

5

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham