Users spend over 2 billion minutes on WhatsApp calls per day

The Facebook-owned company is now introducing voice and video calling capabilities for group calls on its platform.

WhatsApp, which has over 1.3 billion users globally, on Tuesday said its users spend over 2 billion minutes a day on making calls through its platform.

New Delhi: WhatsApp, which has over 1.3 billion users globally, on Tuesday said its users spend over 2 billion minutes a day on making calls through its platform.

The Facebook-owned company is now introducing voice and video calling capabilities for group calls on its platform starting on Tuesday.

"Over the last couple years, people have enjoyed making voice and video calls on WhatsApp. In fact, our users spend over 2 billion minutes on calls per day. We're excited to announce that group calls for voice and video are coming to WhatsApp starting today," WhatsApp said in a blogpost.

A user can make a group call with up to four people by starting a one-on-one voice or video call and then tapping on the new "add participant" button at the top-right corner to add more contacts to the call.

"Group calls are always end-to-end encrypted, and we've designed calling to work reliably around the world in different network conditions," the blog said. The feature is currently being rolled out on iPhone and Android versions of the app, it added.