The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 30, 2017 | Last Update : 08:44 PM IST

Business, Companies

Jaitley tells tax evaders - 'It pays to be honest'

PTI
Published : Aug 30, 2017, 8:09 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2017, 8:09 pm IST

He asserted that the government over the last 2-3 years has made tax evasion difficult that has come as a 'rude shock' to many.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said GST will help expand the direct tax base in line with increase in indirect tax collection. 
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said GST will help expand the direct tax base in line with increase in indirect tax collection. 

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the government will adopt a carrot-and-stick policy on taxation, saying post GST tax authorities will go after evaders whose invoices do not match tax payment. 

He asserted that the government over the last 2-3 years has made tax evasion difficult that has come as a "rude shock" to many, and GST will help expand the direct tax base in line with increase in indirect tax collection. 

"Even in the case of GST now, we are just having the initial voluntary compliance today going on. When the matching of bills takes place, whether that voluntary compliance is fair and to what extent will become clear," he said while speaking at a book launch event organised by Wolters Kluwer. 

"The experiment of first 1-2 months will demonstrate to assessees that today the mantra as far as taxation is concerned is 'it pays to be honest'. The queries will only be addressed to those whose vouchers don't match," he added. 

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was rolled out from July 1, in order to claim benefit of input credit, businesses have to disclose the volume of transaction in the form of invoice. 

"You need to be reasonable in your rates, you need to be reducing the compliance burden as far as procedures are concerned, you need to use more technology in order to ensure the physical contact between the assessee and the assessing authority is minimised. But at the same time you need to carry the stick if somebody still tries to evade the law," Jaitley warned. 

When the volume of indirect taxation grows, there is bound to be a corresponding impact on direct tax income, he pointed out. 

The impact of GST, according to Jaitley, will not just be on indirect tax, but also lead to a more efficient system of direct tax. "Then, the possibility of detection because of technology is also very high," he explained. 

Jaitley made the point that the taxation mindset of Indians needs to be revisited as the country is deprived of lakhs and crores every year because of tax evasion. 

He felt that the law needs to be tightened as there is a need to expand the tax base and a more honest way of functioning. 

Demonetisation, sans Goods and Services Tax (GST), has expanded the income tax assessees significantly.

Tags: arun jaitley, tax evasion
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

India, Canada to jointly issue postal stamps with Diwali as theme

2

Here's why putting glitter on your tongue is a bad idea

3

Gaza man forced into hiding due to 'tree man disease' finally gets treatment

4

Alzheimer's may be blocked at earliest stages, say scientists

5

Conspiracy theorist claims Earth will end next month

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by the West Indian community. It is the one of the largest street festivals of its kind and in 2006, the UK public voted it onto the list of icons of England (Photo: AP)

Notting Hill celebrates decades old festival of unity

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham