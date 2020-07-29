Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 | Last Update : 04:26 PM IST

Hetero launches COVID-19 drug Favivir at Rs 59 per tablet

PTI
Published : Jul 29, 2020, 2:04 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2020, 2:04 pm IST

The product is available from July 29 at all retail medical outlets across the country and will be sold only on prescription, it said

Hetero launches generic Favipiravir in India.
  Hetero launches generic Favipiravir in India. (Photo- IndiaMart)

Hyderabad: Hetero Labs, part of Hetero group on Wednesday announced the launch of generic Favipiravir in India under the brand name 'Favivir.'

According to a press release issued by the city-based drug maker, Hetero has been granted the manufacturing and marketing approval for Favipiravir from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). Favivir is the second drug developed by Hetero after Covifor (Remdesivir) used in the treatment of COVID-19.

It is an oral antiviral medication that has demonstrated positive clinical outcomes.

Favivir improves treatment accessibility to a significant amount of COVID-19 patient population, which usually sustains mild to moderate symptoms.

Hetero's Favivir is priced at Rs 59 per tablet and is marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare Ltd.

The product is available from July 29 at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country and will be sold only on prescription, it said.

Backed by strong vertical integration capabilities, the drug is being manufactured at the company's world-class formulation facility in India, which has been approved by stringent global regulatory authorities such as USFDA and the

EU, among others, according to the release.

