The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 28, 2017 | Last Update : 10:21 AM IST

Business, Companies

Uber appoints Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi as CEO

PTI
Published : Aug 28, 2017, 9:29 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2017, 9:29 am IST

Uber has been without a boss since June when Travis Kalanick resigned, yielding to pressure from investors.

Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi will step in as the new CEO of Uber, Photo: www.expediainc.com
 Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi will step in as the new CEO of Uber, Photo: www.expediainc.com

Washington: Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi has been chosen to replace ousted Travis Kalanick as the next CEO at Uber, The New York Times has reported, as the ride-hailing giant looks to move past a rough patch.

Khosrowshahi emerged as the leader among three finalists for the job during company board meetings over the weekend, the Times reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the decision.

Uber spokespeople were not immediately available for comment.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise chief Meg Whitman had been seen as the favorite, according to several media outlets, but the Times said the situation changed on Sunday in the 48-year-old Tehran-born Khosrowshahi's favor.

Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt, whose name was on the shortlist, on Sunday removed himself from the running for the top job.

"I have decided not to pursue a leadership position at Uber," Immelt said on Twitter, without explaining his reasons. "I have immense respect for the company & founders," he added.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Immelt had opted not to pursue the CEO post after "observing disorder and divisions among different factions of Uber's board," according to an unnamed source familiar with the matter.

Other sources close to the search process said the 61-year-old Immelt -- who left General Electric on August 1 after 16 years at the helm -- did not have the votes to win and thus "saved face" by publicly bowing out, the newspaper said.

Uber has been without a boss since June when Kalanick resigned, yielding to pressure from investors seeking to clean up a toxic corporate culture at the fast-growing company he created in 2009.

The San Francisco-based firm has been roiled by disturbing reports of a cutthroat workplace culture, harassment, discrimination and questionable business tactics to thwart rivals.

The pressure mounted earlier this month when early Uber investor Benchmark Capital filed suit against Kalanick, accusing him of fraud, breach of contract and of plotting to manipulate the board of directors to allow him to return as CEO.

Kalanick fired back, claiming that Benchmark "began secretly planning an effort to oust him" and "executed its plan at the most shameful of times" following the death of his mother in a May accident.

Uber has not only disrupted the local transport industry in dozens of countries. It's also been investing in autonomous driving technology, and has provoked a lawsuit from the former Google car unit now called Waymo that accused Uber of stealing trade secrets.

Tags: uber ceo, travis kalanick. ceo, uber app
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

50 and out as Floyd Mayweather stops brave Conor McGregor

2

Cut down coffee consumption to lose weight: Study

3

'The Hamburglar denies reports it's his child': Nargis Fakhri on pregnancy reports

4

Security guard's son tops CS exam in Ahmedabad

5

Samsung starts taking pre-orders for Galaxy Note 8

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham