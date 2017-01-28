The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 28, 2017 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

Business, Companies

Begged for help, not loans, says Vijay Mallya

PTI
Published : Jan 28, 2017, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2017, 12:08 pm IST

KFA collapsed with oil at USD 140 per barrel and state sales tax on top rupee devaluation. No FDI engine failures.

Vijay Mallya.
 Vijay Mallya.

New Delhi: Squarely putting the blame for collapse of Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) on the then government's policies and economic conditions, troubled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has said public funds were used to bail out state-owned Air India, but not the then "largest domestic airline". Defending himself in a string of tweets, Mallya said all he sought was help related to policy change and not loans, questioning "public funds given to Air India".

"KFA collapsed with oil at USD 140 per barrel and state sales tax on top rupee devaluation. No FDI engine failures. Economic depression. Need more?" he asked in a tweet. He further said: "And KFA being the largest domestic airline was the worst hit. Government bailed out Air India, but did not bail out KFA. So much for "favours"."

Mallya said he sought policy changes that he did not get, which hurt his airlines. He tweeted that he "begged for help" and not for loans, but policy changes -- declared goods status for fuel, flat rate of state sales tax instead of ad valorem, FDI.

Claiming that KFA is "India's largest and finest airline", he said, "It sadly failed purely due to economic and policy situations. I am humble enough to say sorry to employees and all stakeholders everyday. I really wish government helped."

Claiming that his core alcohol businesses were "severely controlled" by the government, Mallya said he "was not allowed to even downsize KFA due (to) employment and connectivity".

Reacting to accusations of public funds lost in loans to KFA, Mallya retorted, "What about public funds given to Air India? I offered a settlement." He further said, "What diversion of funds? I invested more than (Rs) 4,500 crore into KFA."

Defending his lavish lifestyle even after sinking Rs 4,500 crore into KFA, Mallya said "if my lifestyle was lavish, it was for two decades before KFA was even born".

On the implications of the ongoing cases against him on entrepreneurship in India, the beleaguered businessman said "the existence of such criminal arms of the government and misuse for vendetta is bound to scare anyone".   

Tags: vijay mallya, kingfisher airlines, loan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

On camera, candidate from Agra admits entering politics ‘only for money’

2

Six best action cameras for your adventures

3

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil gets leaked online, Rakesh Roshan fumes

4

Couple get married in undersea wedding near Kerala

5

From capsicum to balloons, party symbols for UP polls resemble a grocery list

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham