The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 27, 2017 | Last Update : 01:15 PM IST

Business, Companies

Nilekani must stay at Infosys for 2-3 years, Ravi needs to go: Balakrishnan

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2017, 12:33 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2017, 12:33 pm IST

Re-constitution of the board and having checks and balances in place will create a lot of comfort for incoming CEO.

Infosys ex-CFO V Balakrishnan.
  Infosys ex-CFO V Balakrishnan.

New Delhi: Infosys ex-CFO V Balakrishnan has said new Chairman Nandan Nilekani should continue his stint for 2-3 years to chart out a proper succession plan and ensure that efforts of the company to be professionally-managed do not "fail again".

Balakrishnan, who has been one of the most vocal critics flagging alleged erosion in corporate governance standards at Infosys, also stuck to his demand that co-chair-turned- independent director Ravi Venkatesan step down from the Board.

"...it was a big experiment that happened in 2014 with professional board handling the company, CEO replacing the founders but because the Board has not functioned well, that experiment failed. So the experiment should not fail again," he told PTI.

Balakrishnan added that Nilekani should focus on getting a good chairman "whenever he leaves in the future" to ensure that the "Board is in safe hands".

"I think for 2-3 years he should be there because he has several things to do...Board recast, get a CEO, handhold him for sometime and create succession plan for chairman post. The (earlier) Board was weak, it was not able to communicate well... the Board was a big let-down," he said.

It has been two weeks packed with action and escalated tension for India's second largest software firm. A year-long stand-off between the founders and the management culminated in the sudden resignation of CEO Vishal Sikka as well as that of Chairman R Seshasayee and two other Board members.

The developments also saw co-chair Ravi Venkatesan moving to the role of independent director and co-founder and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani coming in for a second innings at Infosys.

"...the first priority for him should be to recast the Board because whatever happened in the past, the position of some of the board members is untenable, like (that of) Ravi," Balakrishnan said.

He added Nilekani will look at all the issues, consult with the stakeholders and "bring everything to conclusion". Balakrishnan said the re-constitution of the Board, and having checks and balances in place will create a lot of comfort for the incoming CEO.

Asked if the company needed to make its stance clear on the reports of law and audit firms on the Panaya acquisition -- which was the bone of contention between the founders and management -- Balakrishnan said Infosys should make the investigation reports public.

"I think the company should publish it," he said.

In the same breath, he added that Nilekani has just taken over and should be given adequate time to look at all the issues, including the Panaya deal. Nilekani, on his first day back at Infosys, had said he is reaching out to key clients and employees, even as he sought more time to provide an update on his strategy and company performance. One of the most crucial aspects of Nilekani's task would be to find a CEO for the over USD 10-billion IT firm.

Nilekani has said the company will cast a wide net to look at internal and external candidates, as well as Infosys "alumni", to fill the top position. Asked if he would be interested in taking up the CEO or a Board position at Infosys, Balakrishnan answered in the negative.

"No. I left three years back. I am running a venture fund now, I am not interested... There are others... Ashok Vemuri, BG Srinivas, Mohan... Infosys has a large alumni base, all good hands," he said.

There have been reports that officials like interim CEO Pravin Rao, CFO Ranganath D Mavinakere, president and deputy COO Ravi Kumar S and BFSI head Mohit Joshi are in fray for the top job.

With Infosys now looking at alumni as well, the contenders could include Mohandas Pai (former CFO and HR Head), Ashok Vemuri (former Americas Head and Board member) and B G Srinivas (former President).

Tags: nandan nilkeni, infosys, balakrishnan, ishal sikka
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Security guard's son tops CS exam in Ahmedabad

2

Samsung starts taking pre-orders for Galaxy Note 8

3

NASA unveils 'stunning image' of snow-covered dunes on Mars

4

Kolkata holds prayers, masses to observe Mother Teresa's 107th birth anniversary

5

Gwen Stefani's children not impressed by her work

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham