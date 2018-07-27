The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 27, 2018 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

Business, Companies

Revoking RCom's spectrum may harm debt recovery process, says SBI to DoT

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 27, 2018, 1:34 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2018, 1:35 pm IST

SBI is inspecting the possibilities of providing bank guarantees to an extent of Rs 774 crore to RCom.

Rajnish Kumar has urged the Department of Telecom to revise its decision of revoking the licences of debt-laden telecom firms Reliance Communications and Reliance Telecom.
 Rajnish Kumar has urged the Department of Telecom to revise its decision of revoking the licences of debt-laden telecom firms Reliance Communications and Reliance Telecom.

Mumbai: The chairman of State Bank of India, which is India's largest lender, Rajnish Kumar, has urged the Department of Telecom to revise its decision of revoking the licences of debt-laden telecom firms Reliance Communications and Reliance Telecom.

The Anil Ambani-owned company RCom had recently approached the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against the government's showcause notice on spectrum and licence cancellation, as per report from PTI.

State Bank of India is in the confederation of lenders to RCom, being the lead lender to the debt-ridden company, SBI is inspecting the possibilities of providing bank guarantees to an extent of Rs 774 crore to RCom on accredition from other creditors, as per report from Economic Times.

In a letter, written by SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar to telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan, he stated, "We request DoT to reconsider the decision to initiate coercive action including the revocation of spectrum allocation of the above companies which will help lenders in recovering the debts owed by Reliance Communications and Reliance Telecom Ltd."

As per the letter, dated 23rd July, "In the meantime, the lenders including are engaging with the companies to examine the possibility of reissue/extending the bank guarantees subject to, of course, all due internal approvals of respective banks." Kumar further added, “We may submit that any such action will seriously jeopardise the efforts of the secured lenders to recover their dues.”

As per State Bank of India, the accounts of Relaince Communications and Reliance Telecom has become non-performing assets in its book, and SBI with the consent of other lenders has kick started the debt resolution process and asset monetisation plans against RCom for the recovery of outstanding dues.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Tags: state bank of india, reliance communications, reliance telecom, department of telecom, anil ambani
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

She told us in ‘Nick’ of time: Ali confirms Priyanka’s marriage made her quit Bharat

2

Amelia Earhart mystery solved: Here’s what has been revealed

3

10 signs your house is haunted, says paranormal investigator

4

Mums who breastfeed husbands during sex say it’s turn on, ultimate bonding experience

5

Cop mistakes cycling champ for fan, knocks him off bike during Tour de France

more

Editors' Picks

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai city for activities related to their films on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee at Farhan house, Anil in full steam, new kids on block launch trailer

Bollywood stars were spotted at promotional events for their upcoming films in Mumbai and Delhi on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Rishi, Anil, SBG 3 team, others go all guns blazing for their ventures

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham