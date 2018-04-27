The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 27, 2018 | Last Update : 06:46 PM IST

Business, Companies

Amazon to publish next 6 books of Chetan Bhagat

PTI
Published : Apr 27, 2018, 5:30 pm IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2018, 6:21 pm IST

Rupa has published all of Bhagat's nine books since his debut in 2004.

In a mega deal, Amazon Publishing on Friday announced that it would bring out the next six books by popular author Chetan Bhagat.
 In a mega deal, Amazon Publishing on Friday announced that it would bring out the next six books by popular author Chetan Bhagat.

New Delhi: In a mega deal, Amazon Publishing on Friday announced that it would bring out the next six books by popular author Chetan Bhagat.

Rupa has published all of Bhagat's nine books since his debut in 2004. The first book of the new deal will be published in October. Westland, an Amazon company, will distribute these six books - three fiction and as many nonfiction titles - in India.

The books will be published globally in print, eBook and audio formats and also be available in multiple Indian language versions. "Amazon Publishing is excited to work with Chetan and publish his books to a wider audience including readers both in India and abroad," says Jeff Belle, vice president of Amazon Publishing.

"I am delighted to partner with Amazon Publishing as my publisher for my upcoming books," says Bhagat. "My new fiction novel will be my first book in both eBook and print formats with Amazon Publishing and it will be something different from what I have done before," he adds.

Amazon acquired Westland Publications Pvt Ltd, a leading trade books publisher, in January 2017.

"Chetan's work resonates across India - we're delighted to now be able to bring his work to cities and towns of all sizes throughout the country," says Westland CEO Gautam Padmanabhan.

Bhagat's has written seven novels – "Five Point Someone" (2004), "One Night @ the Call Center" (2005), "The 3 Mistakes of My Life" (2008), "2 States" (2009), "Revolution 2020" (2011), "Half Girlfriend" (2014) and "One Indian Girl" (2016) and two non-fiction titles – "What Young India Wants" (2012) and "Making India Awesome" (2015).

Tags: amazon publishing, chetan bhagat, westland, ebook, jeff belle
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

2

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

3

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

4

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

5

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Taimur Ali Khan might be back in town, but this time it was Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor who managed to gain limelight for their night appearances at the airport and elsewhere. Here are some other stars who were spotted:

Shining in the dark: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam get going

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham