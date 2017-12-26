The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 | Last Update : 05:43 PM IST

Business, Companies

McDonald's dispute: Singhvi writes to CPRL logistics partner

PTI
Published : Dec 26, 2017, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2017, 3:05 pm IST

CPRL is a 50:50 joint venture between McDonald's India Pvt Ltd (MIPL) and Bakshi.

All in all, there are over 80 outlets that have been hit by this cut-off in supplies by Radhakrishna Foodland. (Photo: PTI)
 All in all, there are over 80 outlets that have been hit by this cut-off in supplies by Radhakrishna Foodland. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Justice G S Singhvi, the administrator on the CPRL board, has written to its logistics partner Radhakrishna Foodland to resume supplies to the restaurant chain immediately so that the outlets shut in East and North India can restart operations.

McDonald's estranged JV partner Vikram Bakshi said nearly all outlets of the food chain in East India have been shut and several others in the north are on the brink of closure due to discontinuation of supplies by its logistics partner.

All in all, there are over 80 outlets that have been hit by this cut-off in supplies by Radhakrishna Foodland, a move which is seen as a fallout of the ongoing spat between the fast food major and CPRL-led Bakshi.

CPRL is a 50:50 joint venture between McDonald's India Pvt Ltd (MIPL) and Bakshi. While the legal tussle between the entities is going on at various forums, including the Delhi High Court, the NCLT in July had appointed Singhvi as the administrator to ensure smooth functioning of the restaurants run by CPRL.

"Justice G S Singhvi has written two letters to Radhakrishna Foodland asking them to resume supplies, saying it is in the best interest of CPRL and all business associates that such advice is heeded and complied with immediately," Bakshi told PTI.

Bakshi has been fighting for his position since 2013 when he was ousted as Managing Director of CPRL by the US-based food chain, which he challenged at the NCLT.

The NCLT while reinstating Bakshi to his position appointed Justice Singhvi as the administrator.

Stating that the cut-off in supplies has not just disrupted and jeopardised the business directly, but is also in contravention of the NCLT order which ordered smooth functioning of CPRL, Singhvi said.

Alleging involvement of the fast food chain for the suspension of supplies, Bakshi said: "We can make out who has pressurised them, there is no doubt about that."

Meanwhile, a McDonald's India spokesperson said: "This is between CPRL and their vendors, not MIPL. Allegation of us being involved in the decision comes from someone with whom we have had ongoing legal disputes."

Radhakrishna Foodland Pvt Ltd had written to CPRL, saying it is discontinuing the supply chain services due to reduction in volume and uncertainty of future, among others, as also non-payment of an additional amount of Rs 2 crore.

Bakshi, however, said Rs 2 crore were not part of the regular monthly payments and the logistics partner has held back his stock paid for approximately Rs 10 crore.   

Tags: mcdonald’s, cprl, logistics partner, g s singhvi, nclt
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Year ender 2017: How science made advancements in health

2

Light brings development: UP launches new power scheme to mark Vajpayee's birthday

3

Forget Uday Chopra, Nargis Fakhri just hinted towards her new boyfriend

4

Woman shocked when pup she brings home has both private parts

5

TSMC to manufacture Snapdragon 855 processors: report

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham