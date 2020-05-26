Tuesday, May 26, 2020 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

Business, Companies

Uber India lays off 600 employees

REUTERS
Published : May 26, 2020, 1:31 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2020, 1:31 pm IST

Uber fired a total of 6,700 employees across the world and with this 25% of its global workforce is now out of job

Uber India cuts 600 jobs amid coronavirus outbreak.
  Uber India cuts 600 jobs amid coronavirus outbreak. (AFP Photo)

BENGALURU: Ride hailing company Uber Technologies Inc’s Indian arm will cut 600 jobs across functions, as it navigates a strict coronavirus lockdown that has brought businesses to a grinding halt, Uber India President Pradeep Parameswaran said on Tuesday.

The company said the affected employees will be given a minimum 10-week payout and medical insurance coverage for the next six months, outplacement support, will be allowed to retain their laptops and given the option to join the Uber talent directory.

“The impact of Covid-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber India with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce,” Pradeep Parameswaran, Uber India and South Asia president, said.

“Around 600 full-time positions across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, are being impacted. These reductions are part of previously announced global job cuts this month,” Parameswaran said.

Uber has fired a total of 6,700 employees across the world and with this 25% of its global workforce is now out of job.

This comes after Uber’s competitor in India, Ola announced last week that it was laying off over 1,400 employees, around 35% of its total workforce in the country.

