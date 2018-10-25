Jio's fibre offering to place India among top 3 nations in fixed broadband: Mukesh Ambani

Jio rolling out ambitious ultra-high speed fibre-based broadband services for homes and offices.

New Delhi: After catapulting India to being the world's largest mobile data consuming nation, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said Jio's fibre-based broadband offering can place the country among the top three nations in fixed broadband from a low rank of 135 currently.

Jio, which stormed the telecom industry with free calls and SMS bundled with dirt cheap data in 2016, has begun rolling out its ambitious ultra-high speed fibre-based broadband services for homes and offices.

"And from day one, JioGigaFiber will offer complete fixed-mobile convergence where Indians will travel seamlessly between mobile and fixed broadband networks 4G and 5G when on the move and Wi-Fi when indoors," he said addressing the India Mobile Congress here.

Aiming to connect every premise with highest quality network, he said the move presents an opportunity to replicate India's success in mobile data consumption for fixed broadband as well.

"I believe India will rise from a lowly 135th rank to be among the top three nations in fixed broadband at a pace that will surprise the world," he said.