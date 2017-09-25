The Asian Age | News

Uber CEO apologizes for 'past mistakes' of company in wake of London ban

Published : Sep 25, 2017, 5:01 pm IST
London's transportation regulatory body Transport for London refused to renew Uber's operating licence.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has apologized for past mistakes just days after London's transport authority said it would scrap the company's operating license.
London: The new CEO of Uber has apologized for past mistakes just days after London's transport authority said it would scrap the company's operating license.

Dara Khosrowshahi said in letter Monday that the company "has got things wrong along the way" as it expanded. He says the company will appeal the decision but will do so "with the knowledge that we must also change."

The city's transportation agency, Transport for London, said last week it would not renew Uber's license when it expires Sept. 30, citing a lack of corporate responsibility and concern for public security.

Uber has long been a target of complaints from taxi drivers and companies. Cab drivers say Uber drivers don't have to comply with the same licensing standards, giving the ride-hailing service an unfair advantage.

