Monday, Jul 23, 2018 | Last Update : 04:59 PM IST

Business, Companies

HCL Chairman Shiv Nadar donates Rs one crore to Tirupati temple

PTI
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 12:19 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2018, 12:19 pm IST

Nadar handed over a demand draft for Rs 1,00,00,001 to a temple official last night after offering prayers at the shrine.

A donation of Rs one crore has been made to the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala by Chairman of tech major HCL, Shiv Nadar.
Tirupati: A donation of Rs one crore has been made to the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala by Chairman of tech major HCL, Shiv Nadar.

Nadar handed over a demand draft for Rs 1,00,00,001 to a temple official last night after offering prayers at the shrine, TTD public relations officer T Ravi told PTI. He said the HCL chairman requested Tirumala Tirupati Devasathanams which administers the cash-rich shrine to utilise the fund for a hospital trust run by it for differently-abled people in Tirupati.

Tags: donation, lord venkateswara, hcl, shiv nadar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati

