SpiceJet's MD, brain behind 'Ab ki baar Modi Sarkar' to take over NDTV

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 22, 2017, 10:04 am IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2017, 10:14 am IST

The SpiceJet co-founder and owner Ajay Singh has reportedly bought a controlling stake of 40 per cent in the media channel.

 SpiceJet's co-founder, owner and MD Ajay Singh has reportedly bough a controlling stake in the media channel NDTV. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: While the founders of NDTV have come under the CBI lens for alleged ‘under the table share transactions’, a major stake in the media channel has reportedly been bought by SpiceJet’s owner and the man who coined BJP’s 2014 campaign slogan – Ajay Singh.

According to a report by Indian Express, SpiceJet Managing Director Ajay Singh of ‘Ab ki baar Modi sarkar’ fame has bought a controlling stake of 40 per cent in the channel while the promoters – Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy will hold 20 per cent stake. Confirming the same, a source told the paper “Yes, the deal has been finalised and Ajay Singh will take control of NDTV along with editorial rights”.

The source also said that Ajay Singh will take over the ailing media channel’s debt of over Rs 400 crore. The total deal is being valued at around Rs 600 crore. In fact, the Roys will receive a part of the deal (up to Rs 100 crore).

As per stock exchange data, the promoters held 61.45 per cent stake in NDTV as of June 2017. Stakes held by public entities stands at 38.55 per cent.

However, SpiceJet officials have blatantly denied the change of hands, calling the report “false and baseless”. No response was available from NDTV.

On June 5, the CBI had raided the Roys’ residence over allegations of “defrauding a bank”. NDTV held the move as a “blatant attack on the freedom of the press” and claimed that the CBI had gone ahead with its investigation on a “shoddy complaint” by a “disgruntled” former NDTV consultant.

The brain behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 campaign tagline, Ajay Singh, took over SpiceJet in 2015 when it was defunct and ailing. Within years, he has turned it into one of the most popular low-cost airlines in India.

Singh's stint with the media however dates back to Pramod Mahajan's NDA rule when Singh played an active role in launching DD Sports and planning of DD News.

