CBI issues LOC to airports against Kochhars, Venugopal Dhoot

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 22, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2019, 12:33 pm IST

Deepak Kochhar’s company NuPower Renewables received Rs 64 crore from Dhoot, just a day after the ICICI Bank provided a loan of Rs 300 crore from the account of Videocon International Electronics (VIEL) on September 7, 2009. (Photo: File)
The CBI has issued a lookout circular against ex- ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, reported The Times of India, quoting higher officials.

The report states, the CBI has cautioned all immigration authorities, the security persons working at the airport and at the entry-exit points to alert it if Kochhar tries to leave the country.

The officials, however, declined to disclose if the LoC was restricted to "alert only" or has "detain" provision, the report stated.

The sources maintained, LoC issued against Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon MD Venugopal Dhoot have also been updated, the report said.

The report stated, Chanda Kochhar was allegedly involved in taking a bribe from Dhoot with the help of Deepak for favouring the private group. Deepak Kochhar’s company NuPower Renewables received Rs 64 crore from Dhoot, just a day after the ICICI Bank provided a loan of Rs 300 crore from the account of Videocon International Electronics (VIEL) on September 7, 2009.

(With agency inputs)

