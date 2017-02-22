The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 22, 2017 | Last Update : 09:07 PM IST

Business, Companies

Snapdeal founders take 100 per cent salary cut

PTI
Published : Feb 22, 2017, 8:19 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2017, 8:21 pm IST

SoftBank-backed firm that is struggling to raise fresh funding also laying off hundreds of employees.

Snapdeal co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl.
  Snapdeal co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl.

New Delhi: Snapdeal co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal have taken a 100 per cent salary cut, while many others at the firm have "proactively" offered significant reduction in compensation.

The SoftBank-backed firm, which has been struggling to raise fresh funding, is also laying off hundreds employees and eliminating non-core projects to focus on "profitable growth".

In an e-mail to employees, Bahl conceded that over the last 2-3 years, with all the capital coming into this market, the company and the entire industry "started making mistakes".

"We started growing our business much before the right economic model and market fit was figured out. We also started diversifying and starting new projects while we still hadn't perfected the first or made it profitable. We started building

our team and capabilities for a much larger size of business than what was required with the present scale," he said.

Bahl cited examples of global companies like Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Lego and Spicejet that "painted themselves into a corner many times over" before they became successful.

He said Snapdeal is being re-organised into a lean, focused and entrepreneurial company. "We are combining teams, reducing layers, eliminating non-core projects and strengthening the focus on profitable growth. Sadly, we will also be saying really painful goodbyes to some of our colleagues in this process," he said.

According to sources, the company is in the process of laying off about 600 people across Snapdeal, Vulcan Express (logistics) and FreeCharge (payments).

"...both Rohit and I are taking a 100 per cent salary cut. Many of our leaders have also stepped up proactively and offered to take a significant cut in their compensation," he said.

The company had last reported an employee strength of 8,000 people. Snapdeal is locked in an intense battle with rivals Amazon and Flipkart.

Tags: snapdeal, e-commerce, snapdeal founders, rohita bansal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman chases eve teasers and fights back in viral video

2

This man's Facebook post about his ex-wife is adorable

3

Jio Primary Membership: What you need to know

4

India are in good head space going into Australia series: Virat Kohli

5

Lion movie review: From lost to found

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images document dreams of man with sleep paralysis

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham