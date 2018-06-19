The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018 | Last Update : 02:43 PM IST

Business, Companies

Govt puts off Air India stake sale due to election year ahead

PTI
Published : Jun 19, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2018, 2:06 pm IST

The decision was taken at the high level meeting convened by Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

The government has decided not to go ahead with Air India stake sale in an election year and will provide required funds for its operations, a senior official said on Tuesday.
 The government has decided not to go ahead with Air India stake sale in an election year and will provide required funds for its operations, a senior official said on Tuesday.

New Delhi: The government has decided not to go ahead with Air India stake sale in an election year and will provide required funds for its operations, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The decision comes less than 3 weeks after the proposed 76 per cent strategic stake sale in debt laden national carrier failed to attract any bidder. Air India will very soon get funds from the government for its day to day operations and will even place orders for a couple of aircraft, the government official said. The decision was taken at the high level meeting convened by Union Minister Arun Jaitley yesterday.

The meeting was attended by Piyush Goyal, who has been temporarily given the charge of finance ministry, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and other senior officials of finance and civil aviation ministries.

"The airline is posting operational profits. None of the flights go empty. With all the cost efficient mechanism in place, we will continue improving its operational efficiency. There is no need to rush in for disinvestment as of now," the official told PTI.

The government is looking at turning around the company to ensure that it makes profits on overall basis before going in for listing. "Certain conditions have to be met before listing a company. Once Air India fulfils those, we will go in for an initial public offering and subsequent listing," the source said. As per Sebi norms, a company has to post profit in previous three financial years before it can list itself in the stock exchanges.

"The focus is on improving operational efficiency. We will continue to boost employee morale, starting from the top level, to better the functioning of the airline. Funds would be provided as and when required," the source added.

The government had originally proposed to offload 76 per cent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control to private players.

The buyer would have had to take over Rs 24,000 crore debt or the carrier along with over Rs 8,000 crore of liabilities. However, the stake sale failed to attract any bidders when the bidding process got completed on May 31.

Tags: air india, divestment, arun jaitley, piyush goyal, suresh prabhu, civil aviation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

2

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

3

It is not going to happen: Huma Qureshi on chances of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

4

WHO classifies compulsive gaming as a mental health condition

5

FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia team land safely after engine fire on plane

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham