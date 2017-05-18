The Asian Age | News

Petrol costliest in Mumbai at Rs 76.91 per litre

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 18, 2017, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2017, 12:38 pm IST

With new levy, total surcharge on petrol in Maharahstra has gone up to Rs 11, report says.

There is Rs 11 surcharge on petrol in Maharashtra.
Mumbai: Petrol buyers in Mumbai just be prepared to pay more for 1 litre of fuel as Maharashtra government has levied an additional Rs 2 surcharge on the essential commodity.

The cash-starved state government has taken the decision merely four weeks after it introduced a price hike in petrol last month. Ironically, the central government on Tuesday announced a cut in petrol price by Rs 2.16 per litre.

"The notification issued by the state government has taken the surcharge to Rs 11 a litre, besides the value added tax or VAT of 26 per cent in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai and 25 per cent in rest of the state," a report in the Hindustan Times said.

The report adds that Maharashtra government headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP wants to earn an extra revenue of Rs 700 crore a year from the additional levy on petrol.

The state government had no other option but to bring in a hike in petrol prices as its coffers have recorded lesser revenues from big revenue generating sources for a state like excise duty on liquor and stamp duty on housing transactions, the report said.

